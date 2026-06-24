The Flyers Way: Season Finale Highlights

"We're not just happy to be here," Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet said to his players.

"It was a great accomplishment (to make a successful uphill climb to the playoffs). But it's about the next step. We've got to get to the next level."

For the players themselves, especially the ones who'd never been in a Stanley Cup playoff series, the experience was an eye-opener; something they crave to do again and again.

"The fans were insane. At the end of the night, every game we won, it just brought chills to you," Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale noted.

It's not real til you do it firsthand

Nineteen-year-old Flyers rookie winger Porter Martone had a whirlwind year after Philadelphia selected him with the sixth overall pick of the 2025 NHL Draft. He had a stellar collegiate season at Michigan State and captained Team Canada at the World Junior Championship.

Neart the end of the season, he turned pro and made an immediate impact with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in nine games. In the playoffs, he scored the game-winning goals in Games One and Two against Pittsburgh. Overall, he posted five postseason points.

To top it off, Martone still qualifies as an NHL rookie next season. As long as he stays healthy, the sky's the limit for the driven young forward.

It didn't take long for Martone to grasp the intensity of the Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh rivalry. His favorite part: going into a hostile road building and skating away with a pair of wins.

"You do build that hatred for each other... that's what sports is. I think it was really cool to go in there, seeing that the fans didn't like us very much. Being able to get some wins there, it's really special," Martone said.

Long time coming for the vets

Veteran Flyers Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim were part of the team during their 2020 run to within one win of making the Eastern Conference Final. Team captain Couturier, in fact, was a rookie standout during the Flyers' 2012 victory over Pittsburgh in a high-scoring war of a series.

For the Flyers' veteran holdovers, the return to the playoffs was special on three different fronts.

It had been five years and some lean times since the least time the team made the playoffs. Secondly, the 2020 "bubble" playoffs during the Covid pandemic was far from a normal NHL postseason. Last but not least, the fact that Philly ran into the archrival Penguins right off the bat heightened the emotions right off the bat.

"I think all of us, but especially the older guys, were ready to run through a wall as soon as we knew who we were playing. You just knew how the series was going to go. I was so excited for it," Konecny said.

Vladar: Just following my instincts

The shoo-in winner of the Bobby Clarke Trophy as the Flyers' most valuable player in the season, goaltender Dan Vladar continued to play at a very high level during the playoff run.

Meanwhile, the affable and gregarious netminder quickly became a fan favorite and beloved figure within the Flyers' locker room.

"We have a young group here. I slid into a bigger role than maybe I used to have with previous teams. At the same time, I have no problem with that! It was great," Vladar said.

York delivers

The Flyers faced their first adversity of the playoff run over the latter half of the Pittsburgh series. The Penguins won Games Four (in Philly) and Five to send the series back to Xfinity Mobile Arena.

In Game Six, the Penguins had the better of the play for the majority of the night. Thanks to Vladar, the game went to overtime in a 0-0 deadlock. In sudden death, the Penguins heavily carried the play.

Finally, a strong forechecking shift and an offensive zone faceoff win by Noah Cates allowed Philly to make their first real push of overtime. That was all they needed. At 17:32, defenseman Cam York fired a seeing-eye shot through traffic. The puck went off the post and in the net past goaltender Arturs Silovs.

The series victory belonged to the Flyers.

"I remember Catesy perfectly winning the faceoff back," York said. "I saw a shooting lane and just got it there."

The rest was a blur, capped off by York jubilantly tossing his stick into the stands.

Second Round: Poor start, competitive thereafter

The Carolina Hurricanes were a juggernaut on their successful drive to the 2026 Stanley Cup. The team went 16-3 during the playoffs. Quite simply, Rod Brind'Amour's team was the better club in all four series they played.

However, apart from Game One of their series against the Flyers -- a 3-0 shutout that could easily have been worse --Philadelphia gave the Hurricanes a more competitive series than the 4-0 sweep appeared on paper.

Games Two and Four went to overtime, and Game Two in particular was the virtual opposite of the final Game against Pittsburgh. This team, Philadelphia heavily controlled the play in sudden death but the opponent got the winning goal. In Game Four, the Flyers had the better of the early play (including the match's first lead) before the Hurricanes assumed control.

Game Three was almost two different games in one. The score was tied at 1-1 late in the second period with the momentum shifting to Philly's favor. The Flyes had a power play after a controversial Taylor Hall hit on Sanheim, with a chance to take the lead.

Unfortunately, the Flyers coughed up a shorthanded goal instead. Thereafter, they lost their focus and discipline, taking a whopping nine penalties overall that forced them to play shorthanded. Carolina pulled away on the power play and sent the Flyers to a 4-1 defeat.

Looking back at the series, general manager Daniel Briere and coach Tocchet felt the team went through some valuable learning experiences.

"What I was most proud of was our second game against Carolina. That's when I was the most proud of our team. That was a game we deserved to win. But what I was proud of was how we prepared for that game. That's the buy-in I was talking about," Tocchet said.

Band of brothers

At the conclusion of the Carolina series, Flyers fans responded with a standing ovation for the team. The crowd realized the team gave all it had to give. They simply ran into a superior opponent.

Likewise, there was absolutely no finger-pointing within the locker room. Everyone recognized what happened, and immediately embraced the challenge of what the next steps will require. Step one was to reiterate the unity that led the group as far as it went in 2025-26.

Veteran winger Garnet Hathaway perhaps put it best.

"Things are going well, things are going bad; we're together in it," he said.

There are important steps the team needs to take before it's ready to reach the next step in its path toward becoming a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. However, make no mistake: the 2025-26 season and playoff run was a vital move forward in the path toward realizing those goals.