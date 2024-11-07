Laughton using platform to make huge impact in Philadelphia community

Flyers center champions LGBTQ+, SPCA efforts while improving locker room culture

Laughton Pride Game Meet and Greet

© Philadelphia Flyers

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

Scott Laughton understands the platform he has as an NHL player, and the Philadelphia Flyers forward is determined to use it in the best way possible.

"You only have this for a short period of time and you want to use it to the best of your ability because it's gone after that," he said. "So, it's special.

"I just feel like I'm a normal guy and try and make everyone feel welcome and special."

During his 12 NHL seasons with the Flyers, including a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+), Laughton has emerged as a leader on and off the ice.

Laughton Mazzoni 1

© Philadelphia Flyers

He's in his third season as an alternate captain while also doing his best to support as many different charitable organizations as he can, along with his wife, Chloe.

"He definitely makes my job easy, that's for sure, and makes us look good as an organization," Flyers Charities executive director Cindy Stutman said. "There's a lot of times Scott comes to us with things vs. us asking him to do things, which is awesome.

"I think we always think he'll be into it, because he's so community minded. But oftentimes it works the opposite. We want to include everybody, so we'll reach out and ask a few guys to do something, and then Scott sort of rolls in with them. And there's been times that he hasn't been the ask but just wanted to be a part of it. He's showing up at Salvation Army and sorting toys or he's coming up with different ideas and bringing other guys along. So, he's great that way."

Laughton's most notable impact has come with his support for LGBTQ+-related organizations and charities. He has helped head up the Flyers' Pride Night celebrations for several seasons, and throughout the season will donate tickets and plan meet-and-greets with people from various groups.

"I grew up close to it and ... I've had a better education of it, I guess, than most people, and a better understanding," he said. "I've seen what the community goes through, I guess, and saw it at a young age, and kind of always been connected."

Laughton and JVR with Trin Stephens

© Philadelphia Flyers

Laughton sees his outreach not just as a way to show support, but also as a way to grow more hockey fans.

"The biggest thing for me is, I would say 95 percent of the groups that come into the game, it's their first time coming to a game, and then they want to come back," he said. "They want to come back to games and you're growing the game that way. You're growing fans that way. I think that's what I really take out of it, is growing the game. I think it's a safe environment. Maybe in the past it's gone the other way, but I know how our locker room is, I know the NHL does a great job with it, but you're growing the game that way. You're growing new fans, people that come to the game and are appreciative of it, and you get to hear their stories and listen to what they do for work, school, everything like that. It's nice to get to know them and see what it's all about."

Laughton and his wife also work with the Pennsylvania SPCA, which led to a 1990's-themed photo shoot involving Laughton and Flyers mascot Gritty at a local JC Penney that became a T-shirt raising money for Flyers Charities and the PSPCA.

"I thought it was hilarious," Laughton said. "I wanted to do a calendar, but Gritty already had his, so we came up with the T-shirt and Flyers Charities does a great job with that. All my family's wearing it now, and everyone back home has got one. And it goes to a great cause, and that's the biggest thing. If you can have a couple laughs about it and everything like that, and donate to some special causes, it's all worth it."

Laughton and Chloe, who recently became parents to a baby boy, Reid Leo Laughton, also helped the Flyers open a playroom at a Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia.

"Whenever we do something with them, they're like, ‘Just tell us when it is and we'll be there,’" Stutman said. "He's done a couple visits there with us. He's served dinners. He helped us launch ... there's a Flyers playroom there that's all Flyers themed, and he and Chloe were on the ground with the kids playing and really helping open that room. That's a cause that's really important to them, too."

Part of Laughton's legacy as an NHL player will be the impression he's made on his teammates.

"We've had a few guys over the years that have sort of referenced like, I want to be more involved like Scott is, or I want to do the things that Scott does," Stutman said. "I think that he's a great role model."

Laughton HFC event

© Philadelphia Flyers

Jamie Drysdale is one of them. The defenseman, along with forwards Tyson Foerster and Bobby Brink, recently visited patients at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.

"You see older guys do things and they're obviously doing the right things, so it really rubs off on the younger group," Drysdale said. "It's also no surprise that 'Laughtie' does that, just knowing him off the ice. ... He's an unbelievable human, unbelievable person, just the way he treats everyone is second to none, so you definitely can learn a lot from that."

Laughton sees it as a continuation of what he learned as a younger player from teammates like Claude Giroux, Jakub Voracek, Wayne Simmonds and others.

"I remember my first toy drive at Salvation Army with Jake Voracek, he was huge for me," Laughton said. "[Michael] Del Zotto, guys like that, Brandon Manning, 'G' always had his charity. And you see how many people you can help throughout, it makes a huge difference. And that's who I learned from. I learned from guys like Wayne Simmonds and all those guys. You're part of the community, you have a you have a platform, and it's special."

As the Flyers have focused part of their on-ice rebuild on a strong locker room culture, Laughton is seen as one of the driving forces.

"I think that's a really big part of being a pro," coach John Tortorella said. "It's not always the on-the-ice stuff; it's how you carry yourself off the ice. I think when you're a professional player, football, hockey, baseball, whatever it may be, and you're in the community, you are representing your organization all the time. And there's not too many guys better than that guy."

