Who can apply for Rink Revive?
Rink Revive FAQ
Anyone! Parents and/or guardians, coaches, nonprofit organizations, hockey programs, schools, recreation centers, and parks.
How do I apply for Rink Revive?
Click the link to the application below. Then, give us as much information as possible about how you, your community, or your kids are playing hockey and how Flyers Charities can grow YOUR game!
How old do I need to be to apply?
We want to hear about hockey players and inspiring hockey players of all ages. However, you must be at least 18 years old to submit the application.
Do we have to play ice hockey to apply?
No you and your community do not need to be playing ice hockey to receive assistance. Ball and street hockey also qualify.
What should my application include?
The more information, the better! We want to know how and where you play hockey, what hockey means to you, and how support from Flyers Charities could proper your community’s hockey goals!
Past Rink Revitalization Projects
Scanlon Recreation Center: Flyers Charities presented Snider Hockey with a $400,000 check in support of building a multi-purpose outdoor street hockey rink at the Joseph Scanlon Recreation Center in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia. Once completed, this facility will allow Snider Hockey to expand their already energetic programming in partnership with Philadelphia's Parks & Recreation Department. As part of the project, the existing playground will be refurbished and a new, dedicated all-purpose sports wall will be constructed at Scanlon Recreation Center.
Ridley Hockey League: Flyers Charities donated $100,000 to Ridley Hockey League last season! The grant funded the expansion of the rink to standard size, installing new flooring and boards, and leveling out the surface and surrounding area.
New Hanover: Flyers Charities donated $200,000 to Pottstown Area Health and Wellness Foundation and New Hanover Township. The donation assisted the township to refurbish the rink into a functional ball hockey rink. The donation covered new flooring and boards, building benches and penalty boxes, and providing new hockey nets.