Rink Revive FAQ

Scanlon Recreation Center: Flyers Charities presented Snider Hockey with a $400,000 check in support of building a multi-purpose outdoor street hockey rink at the Joseph Scanlon Recreation Center in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia. Once completed, this facility will allow Snider Hockey to expand their already energetic programming in partnership with Philadelphia's Parks & Recreation Department. As part of the project, the existing playground will be refurbished and a new, dedicated all-purpose sports wall will be constructed at Scanlon Recreation Center.

Ridley Hockey League: Flyers Charities donated $100,000 to Ridley Hockey League last season! The grant funded the expansion of the rink to standard size, installing new flooring and boards, and leveling out the surface and surrounding area.

New Hanover: Flyers Charities donated $200,000 to Pottstown Area Health and Wellness Foundation and New Hanover Township. The donation assisted the township to refurbish the rink into a functional ball hockey rink. The donation covered new flooring and boards, building benches and penalty boxes, and providing new hockey nets.