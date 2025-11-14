RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Blues

Rick Tocchet’s Philadelphia Flyers (8-5-3) are on the road on Friday to take on Jim Montgomery’s St. Louis Blues (6-8-3). The Flyers have gained points in four straight games.

Game time at Enterprise Center is 8:00 p.m. EDT. The broadcast is on NBCSP+.

Philly is coming off back-to-back home overtime losses to the Ottawa Senators (3-2 last Saturday) and Edmonton Oilers (2-1 on Wednesday). The Blues last played on Tuesday: a 3-2 home win against the Calgary Flames.

Here are the RAV4 Things to watch on Friday.

1. Konecny and Michkov streaks

Travis Konecny will look on Friday to extend his current eight-game point streak (4g, 6a, 10 points). Meanwhile, Matvei Michkov brings a career-best three-game goal-scoring streak into this game. Overall, Trevor Zegras leads the Flyers with 16 points (4g, 12a) in 16 games.

2. Five-on-Five offense

The Flyers have greatly improved their team defensive play and goaltending performance from last year. That has kept the Flyers competitive in nearly every game this year with the possible exception of their home loss to Toronto.

However, the Flyers offense has been spotty, especially at 5-on-5. It's not just that goals have been hard to come by: the team has not been reliably able to create shots or scoring chances in volume at 5-on-5. They've done it in spurts but not with nearly enough consistency.

3. Special team battle

The Flyers' penalty kill has been stellar for the most part this season, minus the second period of the team's shootout win in Montreal. Overall, the penalty kill ranks second in the NHL at 88.7 percent success. The Flyers are still looking for their first shorthanded goal of the 2025-26 season.

So far this season, the Flyers' power play has moved from the bottom of the NHL ranking to the middle of the pack (20.4 percent, ranked 15th). That is sufficient if the team can score a little more in full strength situations. The team's 25 goals at 5-on-5 ranks last in the NHL.

Meanwhile, the Blues' 31 goals at even strength ranks tied for 25th. The St. Louis power play ranks 9th at 24.4 percent. The PK ranks 29th at 70.5 percent: a potential opportunity area for Philly to capitalize.

4. Faceoff circle

Not all faceoffs are created equal. Neutral zone faceoffs tend to matter less than offensive or defensive circle faceoffs. Special teams faceoffs, especially the initial faceoff on a power play carry more weight. Likewise, how draws are won or lost -- cleanly or amid a 50-50 battle -- also play into whether the draw proves to be an important factor in plays.

The Flyers had a very rough night on faceoffs against Edmonton, although they compensated in other ways (especially defensively). Overall, the Flyers rank 22nd in faceoffs at 47.9 percent. Sean Couturier has taken a team-high 255 faceoffs, winning 51.8 percent. Christian Dvorak has won 53.7 percent of his draws.

St. Louis ranks 16th in faceoffs at 50.2 percent. Robert Thomas has taken the most (207) and won 51.7 percent. Former Flyers forward Brayden Schenn leads the club by faceoff winning percentage (53.1 percent).