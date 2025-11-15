Postgame RAV4: Zegras, Tippett, Dvorak star in St. Louis thriller

By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

In a barnburner of a hockey game, the Philadelphia Flyers overcame multiple deficits to ultimately defeat the St. Louis Blues via shootout, 6-5 (1-0), at Enterprise Center on Friday night. The Flyers trailed by scores of 1-0, 3-1, and 5-3 but came back each time to knot the score.

The trio of Owen Tippett (one goal, three assists), Trevor Zegras (two goals, one assist) and Christian Dvorak (two goals, one assist) had a monster game for the Flyers. Later, after being denied on an overtime penalty shot, Zegras netted the only successful shootout attempt for either side.

The Blues sandwiched an early first-period tally by Jordan Kyrou (6th) and mid-period tally by Jimmy Snuggerud (5th) around a Zegras goal (5th). St. Louis took a 2-1 lead to the first intermission.

Justin Faulk (4th) extended the Blues' lead to 3-1 shortly before the seven-minute mark of the middle frame. However, the Flyers struck back for goals by Dvorak (4th) and Zegras' second goal of the game (6th of the season) to get the game tied at 3-3 heading into the third period.

The Blues forged a 5-3 lead in the third period on an opening minute goal by Dylan Holloway (5th) and a Robert Thomas goal (3rd) before the frame was even five minutes old. The resilient Flyers pushed for Dvorak's second goal of the game (5th of the season) and a tying goal by Tippett (6th).

Samuel Ersson made just 12 saves on 17 shots before going 3-for-3 in the shootout. Jordan Binningtom stopped 26 of 31 Philadelphia shots on net before he went 1-for-2 in the shootout.

First period synopsis

The first period was very evenly played -- tied in shots (8 apiece), shot attempts (14 apiece), scoring chances (5 apiece, with a 2-1 high-danger edge to Philly).

The big difference: turnovers. The Flyers had a half-dozen giveaways to three by St. Louis and paid the price. Philly could also have used an additional save from Ersson, especially on the first goal.

Just 1:19 into the game, Kyrou scored low to the blocker side after taking the puck from Zegras in the neutral zone. The goal was unassisted.

The Flyers briefly tied the game at 8:18, courtesy of Zegras. First Zegras ensured an exit along the boards in the defensive zone. Dvorak carried the puck up the ice and sent a drop pass to Zegras, who fired and scored. The second assist went to Travis Sanheim.

Unfortunately for the Flyers, the Blues retook the lead at 9:42. Assisted by Thomas, Snuggerud trailed a play after a Flyers turnover. Snuggerud then snapped a shot past Ersson.

Shots: Flyers 8 - Blues 8
Faceoffs: Flyers 9 - Blues 6

Second period synopsis

A goal by Faulk (6:52) put the Blues ahead, 3-1. Cam Fowler and Oskar Sundqvist assisted. A mere 23 seconds later, Dvorak cleaned up a loose puck at the net to cut the gap to 3-2. Tippett and Emil Andrae earned the assists.

Zegras tied the score at 3-3 on a tip-in at the net at the 18:47 mark. The assists went to Andrae and to Tippett, who got the sequence started on the half wall and sent the puck back to the point.

Shots: Flyers 11 (19 overall) - Blues 4 (12 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 8 (17 overall) - Blues 9 (15 overall)

Third period synopsis

The Flyers were back in deep trouble again just 40 seconds into the third period. Holloway's shot eluded Ersson. The assists went to Kyrou and Fowler. Then, at 4:56, Thomas restored a two-goal margin. Snuggerud earned the lone assist.

Philly refused to quit, At 7:53, after Tippett claimed the puck in the Blues zone, he fed Dvorak to move back within 5-4.

At 10:29, Tippett tied the score at 5-5. Taking a pass from Zegras, Tippett skated down the slot and fired home a shot. The second assist went to Noah Juulsen.

Shots: Flyers 6 (25 overall) - Blues 4 (16 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 5 (22 overall) - Blues 12 (27 overall)

Overtime and shootout synopsis

The Blues controlled most of overtime, recording a 5-1 shot advantage. At 2:51, Pavel Buchnevich tripped Zegras on a breakaway. Binnington stopped Zegras' shootout attempt but Zegras wouldn't have to wait long for revenge.

Shots: Flyers 5 (31 overall) - Blues 1 (17 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 1 (23 overall) - Blues 3 (30 overall)

Shootout Round 1: Thomas was stopped by Ersson. Zegras scored.
Shootout Round 2: Snuggerud was denied. Binnington poke-checked Matvei Michhov.
Shootout Round 3: Holloway shot wide of the net to end the game.

Flyers Starting Lineup

Matvei Michkov – Sean Couturier – Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster – Noah Cates – Bobby Brink
Trevor Zegras – Christian Dvorak – Owen Tippett
Nicolas Deslauriers – Rodrigo Abols – Garnet Hathaway

Cam York – Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler – Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae – Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson
[Dan Vladar]

Postgame Rav4 (RAV4 Things Revisited)

1. Konecny and Michkov streaks

Travis Konecny brought an eight-game point streak (4g, 6a, 10 points) into Friday, while Matvei Michkov came in with a three-game goal scoring streak. Both streaks ended on Friday.

2. Five-on-Five offense

All the offense came from one Flyers line but the Dvorak line with Zegras and Tippett supplied five goals: and each and every one was needed.

3. Special team battle

Special teams were a non-factor. The Flyers went 0-or-1 on the power play. They were 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

4. Faceoff circle

The Blues won the faceoff battle overall. However, the Flyers got off to a good start after a tough faceoff night against Edmonton on Wednesday.

