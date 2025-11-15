Postgame RAV4: Zegras, Tippett, Dvorak star in St. Louis thriller

In a barnburner of a hockey game, the Philadelphia Flyers overcame multiple deficits to ultimately defeat the St. Louis Blues via shootout, 6-5 (1-0), at Enterprise Center on Friday night. The Flyers trailed by scores of 1-0, 3-1, and 5-3 but came back each time to knot the score.

The trio of Owen Tippett (one goal, three assists), Trevor Zegras (two goals, one assist) and Christian Dvorak (two goals, one assist) had a monster game for the Flyers. Later, after being denied on an overtime penalty shot, Zegras netted the only successful shootout attempt for either side.

The Blues sandwiched an early first-period tally by Jordan Kyrou (6th) and mid-period tally by Jimmy Snuggerud (5th) around a Zegras goal (5th). St. Louis took a 2-1 lead to the first intermission.

Justin Faulk (4th) extended the Blues' lead to 3-1 shortly before the seven-minute mark of the middle frame. However, the Flyers struck back for goals by Dvorak (4th) and Zegras' second goal of the game (6th of the season) to get the game tied at 3-3 heading into the third period.

The Blues forged a 5-3 lead in the third period on an opening minute goal by Dylan Holloway (5th) and a Robert Thomas goal (3rd) before the frame was even five minutes old. The resilient Flyers pushed for Dvorak's second goal of the game (5th of the season) and a tying goal by Tippett (6th).

Samuel Ersson made just 12 saves on 17 shots before going 3-for-3 in the shootout. Jordan Binningtom stopped 26 of 31 Philadelphia shots on net before he went 1-for-2 in the shootout.

First period synopsis

The first period was very evenly played -- tied in shots (8 apiece), shot attempts (14 apiece), scoring chances (5 apiece, with a 2-1 high-danger edge to Philly).

The big difference: turnovers. The Flyers had a half-dozen giveaways to three by St. Louis and paid the price. Philly could also have used an additional save from Ersson, especially on the first goal.

Just 1:19 into the game, Kyrou scored low to the blocker side after taking the puck from Zegras in the neutral zone. The goal was unassisted.

The Flyers briefly tied the game at 8:18, courtesy of Zegras. First Zegras ensured an exit along the boards in the defensive zone. Dvorak carried the puck up the ice and sent a drop pass to Zegras, who fired and scored. The second assist went to Travis Sanheim.