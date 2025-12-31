Postgame RAV4: Flyers Double Up Canucks

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Vancouver Canucks, 6-3, at Rogers Arena on Tuesday evening. Philly overcame a slow start to dominate the second period and come out ahead in a seesaw final frame.

The Canucks dominated the game's first ten minutes. However, after David Kampf (2nd goal of the season) opened the scoring, Noah Cates (10th) knotted the score at 1-1. The Cates goal sparked a strong finish to the period.

Philadelphia controlled the vast majority of the play in the second period. They were rewarded with goals by Carl Grundstrom (7th) and Travis Konecny (12th) to take a 3-1 lead to the second intermission.

In the third period, Drew O'Connor (10th) briefly cut the gap to one goal. However, the Flyers responded immediately and Bobby Brink (10th) restored the insurance goal. Later, Owen Tippett (SHG, 12th) and Christian Dvorak (9th) sandwiched empty net goals around a Tom Willander tally (2nd).

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Canucks' Marcus Pettersson had a scoring chance just 11 seconds after the opening faceoff but he missed the net. Philly iced the puck twice in just the first 67 seconds of the game.

At 1:44, Nick Seeler dropped the gloves with Evander Kane. Seeler didn't like a somewhat late hit from Kane. It was a brief bout with Seeler landing on top. Both players got fighting majors. Play stayed at 5-on-5.