Postgame RAV4: Flyers win sixth straight road game

The Philadelphia Flyers hung tough to beat the LA Kings via shootout, 4-3 (2-0), at Crypto.Com Arena on Thursday night. Philly has built a season best six-game road winning streak. All six games have been decided after regulation.

Philly was outplayed by the Kings in the first period but nearly escaped the frame unscathed. Finally, in the last half minute of the period, Quinton Byfield (14th goal of the season) forged a 1-0 lead for the Kings.

The second period was a seesaw affair.

The teams traded off goals in the opening minute of the frame. After Travis Konecny (25th) tied the game, Anze Kopitar (11th) restored the lead. However, Noah Cates (14th) made it a 2-2 game a few minutes later before Travis Sanheim (7th) gave Philadelphia a 3-2 lead.

In the middle stages of the third period, Artemi Panarin (PPG, 23rd) re-tied the score at 3-3. After a scoreless overtime, Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov converted their shootout attempts to win the game.

Samuel Ersson stopped 22 of 25 shots in regulation and overtime before going 2-for-2 in the shootout. LA goalie Darcy Kuemper made 17 saves on 20 shots but was 0-for-2 in the shootout.

Injuries to Sean Couturier and Luke Glendening during Wednesday's game in Anaheim left the Flyers one forward short of a 12-man lineup up front. Consequently, the Flyers dressed seven defensemen.

Additionally, veteran winger Garrett Wilson made his Flyers debut. Denver Barkey was scratched due to injury.

The Flyers went 0-for-2 on the power play. They were 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Owen Tippett got tangled with Brandt Clarke as they battled for a turned-over puck. Tippett received a high-sticking minor at 1:32. Garnet Hathaway limped off after a blocked shot. Philly failed to clear a puck. Ersson made a glove save on Anze Kopitar.

Hathaway blocked another shot. Ersson made a save on Artemi Panarin. Scott Laughton denied a clearing attempt but Travis Konecny got the puck away from Trevor Moore and got a needed zone clear. The Flyers killed the rest of the penalty.

Emil Andrae, normally a defenseman, skating a fourth-line shift with the forwards. Andrae then stayed out and took a turn on defense paired with Noah Juulsen.

Philly was bailed out by seven blocked shots and a couple of good saves from Ersson. Through 10:25, LA had two shots on goal while the Flyers were still in search of their first.

Tippett, Christian Dvorak and Carl Grundstrom put routine shots on Kuemper. Shortly thereafter, Konecny recovered on the backcheck after he had a pass picked off by Taylor Ward for a 2-on-1 rush. The puck was fired over the net.

Once again, the Flyers struggled to clear the puck. This time, the Flyers paid the price. Philly lost coverage after Byfield beat Hathaway off the way. Taking a pass from Trevor Moore, Byfield ripped a shot over Ersson's glove at 19:31. The secondary assist went to Alex Laferriere.

Philadelphia blocked 10 shots in the period.

Shots: Flyers 3- Kings 6

Faceoffs: Flyers 5 - Kings 8

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyers gained a 3-man entry with Ristolainen joining the play. Taking a drop pass from Ristolainen, Konecny hit the mark at 0:26 for his eighth goal in his last 14 games. Alex Bump drew the second assist. Ristolainen, who kept skating toward the net and took a defender with him, got the primary helper.