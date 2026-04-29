RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Penguins -- Game 6

Trying to advance to the next round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Rick Tocchet's Philadelphia Flyers are home on Wednesday to take on Dan Muse's Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Six of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series. The Flyers lead the best-of-seven series, three games to two.

Game time is 7:30 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and nationally on TNT, TRUTV, and HBO Max.

On Monday in Pittsburgh, the Flyers battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the second period to tie the game on goals by Alex Bump (first career playoff tally) and Travis Sanheim (2nd). Unfortunately, a fluke bounce off the end stanchion that hit off Dan Vladar and went into the net restored a lead for Pittsburgh. Philly was unable to find another equalizer in the third period of the 3-2 loss.

Elmer Soderblom (1st), Connor Dewar (2nd) and Kris Letang (2nd) were credited with the Pittsburgh tallies. Vladar stopped 18 of 21 shots, while Penguins' goalie Artur Silovs made 18 saves on 20 shots.

The Flyers had an off day on Tuesday. Tocchet spoke with the media remotely, along with captain Sean Couturier and veteran forward Christian Dvorak. Tocchet hinted at potential lineup changes from Game Five; possibly even rookie defenseman Oliver Bonk seeing his first NHL playoff action.

The Penguins have used the identical lineup in their wins in Games Four and Five. Barring injury, they are likely to stay with the same personnel again.

Here are the RAV4 Things to watch in Game Six.

1. Strong start

Over the first five games of the series, the Flyers have yet to score a single goal in the first period of any game. A disallowed Dvorak goal in Game One is as close they've come.

In Game One, the match went to the first intermission scoreless. The same happened in Game Two. In Game Three, Four, and Five, Philly trailed 1-0 at the end of the first period.

The Flyers need a statement period to open Game Six. Get to their forecheck, set a physical tone, and get back to controlling the neutral zone in the fashion they did to start the series. Avoid chasing the game.

2. Hit the net

Over the last two games in particular, missed shots and shot attempts blocked by Pittsburgh defenders getting in the shooting lanes have become an increasing problem for the Flyers.

A case in point from Game Five: In the third period, Tyson Foerster (zero points in the series) had an open look from the slot and room to shoot for the top of the net. This was one of Philly's better scoring chances of the tight-checking third period. Unfortunately, the shot attempt missed the net and the chance went for naught.

3. Hero(es) needed

Do the Flyers need an early shift like the one Claude Giroux delivered in Game Six of their 2012 series against the Penguins? It sure wouldn't hurt.

Leading three games to zero, the Flyers lost the next two games. On the first shift of Game Six, Giroux delivered a big hit on Sidney Crosby and later scored the game's first goal. Philly was off and running on their way to a decisive clinching win.

Fourteeen years later, the Flyers need players such as Owen Tippett (one empty net goal, one assists), Travis Konecny (one goal, one assist), Porter Martone (two goals and three points in Games One to Three, no points the last two games), Foerster and/or Noah Cates (one goal, two assists) to step up in Game Six. If he plays, the same goes for Matvei Michkov (zero points, six penalty minutes, four shots in Games One to Four).

The Flyers have gotten major contributions offensively in the series from the blueline corps and from young players such as Martone, Denver Barkey and Bump. However, in Game Six, the Flyers may need their more veteran offensive corps to deliver in key moments along with the others.

4. Discipline and special teams

Over the first five games of the series, the Flyers have won the special teams battle only once (Game Two). They've lost it once (Game Four) and broken even in the other games. Philly made a PK tweak in Game Five after allowing two Penguins' power play goals in Game Three and amother in Game Four.