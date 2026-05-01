Flyers Announce Game One at Carolina to Begin Saturday May 2

The Philadelphia Flyers will open the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Hurricanes on Saturday, May 2, at 8:00 p.m. at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC. The game will be broadcast on ABC and aired on 97.5 The Fanatic.

The announcement was made by the National Hockey League for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additional start times and broadcast information for the remainder of the Flyers-Hurricanes Second Round series will be released at a later date.

Philadelphia defeated state-rival Pittsburgh in six games to advance to the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2020, when it eliminated Montreal in six contests. The Flyers own an all-time record of 14-9 in best-of-seven Second Round series.

This marks the first-ever postseason meeting between the Flyers and the Hurricanes/Whalers. Philadelphia owns a 13-7 record in its first playoff series against a franchise. During the 2025-26 regular season, the Flyers earned at least one point in all four games against Carolina (1-0-3), with each game decided in overtime or a shootout.

TICKETS

Single-game tickets for Flyers home games during the Second Round of the 2026 Flyers Playoffs, presented by Toyota, go on sale today.

Fans can sign up here now for exclusive presale access ahead of the general public. The Flyers playoff ticket presale begins at 12:15 p.m., followed by the general public on-sale at 2:00 p.m. via Ticketmaster.