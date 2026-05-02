The Flyers Way: Playoff Push Highlights

Entitled "The Playoff Push", Episode 6 of the season-long “The Flyers Way presented by Xfinity" docuseries traces the team's 18-7-1 run after the Olympic break as well as major happenings in and the organization. The team that finished the season with 98 points was different -- both through new additions and injury returns -- from the one that entered the break.

On the road with Army

As Episode 6 opens, Flyers Director of Player Development Riley Armstrong is in South Bend, Indiana, on his way to the University of Notre Dame. There, he meets with prospect Cole Knuble, who soon signs an entry level NHL contract with the Flyers after three collegiate seasons. The son of two-stint Flyers alum forward Mike Knuble, Cole was drafted by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

The player developed significantly, both on and off the ice, during his college career. Throughout the season and offseason, Armstrong maintained frequent contact with the young player.

"It's a lot of fun working with him. He really believes in me as a player. It gives me a lot of confidence," Knuble said.

As he does with other prospects, Armstrong has visited Knuble in person as well as speaking via phone or text. It has provided Knuble a valuable sounding board within the Flyers organization.

From there, Armstrong heads to East Lansing, Michigan, to check in with the organization's top prospect: 2025 first-round pick Porter Martone. Martone enjoyed a spectacular season at Michigan State in what proved to be his lone collegiate campaign before turning pro to join the Flyers. Meanwhile, Martone's Spartans teammate Shane Vansaghi, was drafted by the Flyers in the second round of the 2025 Draft.

"Riley is a great guy to be around,” Vansaghi said. "Always smiling, always laughing, always joking around. When you go out to dinner with him, you're going to have a good time. It's always fun when he comes out watching us play, whether it's here at Michigan State or somewhere on the road. It's always great catching up with him. He's always got some funny stories."

A long climb into playoff contention

As the scene shifts to the NHL team in Philadelphia, General M<anager Daniel Briere leads a meeting with the Hockey Operations staff. The team faces long odds to earn a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. On March 6 --- NHL trade deadline day -- the Flyers trade winger Bobby Brink to the Minnesota Wild for gifted but still developing young defense prospect David Jiricek.

"We have a lot of wingers. We're a little thinner on defense [prospects]. They're tough to find," Briere explains. "But this was tough. Bobby was a home grown player, really well-liked in the room and he was having a good season for us."

The Flyers also made a waiver wire pickup to grab veteran forward Luke Glendening from the New Jersey Devils. Meanwhile, Briere set a high price tag for teams interested in acquiring veteran defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. The Finnish Olympian, finally healthy after missing the latter part of the 2024-25 season and the first two months of 2025-26 with injury, had become one-half of the Flyers' top defensive pairing with Travis Sanheim. Unwilling to settle for less than his asking price, Briere elected to keep Ristolainen, who is under contract through 2026-27.

These decisions -- the moves made and the decision not to settle for less on Ristolainen -- soon prove to be critical to the Flyers' stretch drive and push into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Flyers climb... and climb

Celebrating his 29th birthday, Flyers leading scorer Travis Konency scores a tying goal in the team's crucial 4-1 regulation home win against divisional rival Washington. The win is a jump-off point for the weeks to follow. A road win over an excellent Minnesota Wild team -- highlighted by an Owen Tippett shorthanded goal -- sends notice that the team will not fade into the background of the Eastern Conference playoff chase.

Shortly thereafter, the Flyers embark on one of the most challenging road trips of the season -- three games in four nights against the Anaheim Ducks, LA Kings and San Jose Sharks. Meanwhile, a very large contingent of Flyers fans made the trek west to root on the Orange and Black. The result: the Flyers sweep the trip and the three road arenas sound almost as if the Flyers were home at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

As the schedule continues, the Flyers have a couple of setbacks. However, the team finds ways to bounce right back from adversity. In the meantime, various players step up in the clutch. Tippett, in particular, is red hot and notches a hat trick in a win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Martone debuts and makes immediate impact

After Michigan State's surprise early ouster from the Frozen Four tournament, the 19-year-old Martone signs a contract with the Flyers a mere 24 hours later. He does not record a point in his NHL debut. Thereafter, however, he racks up 10 points in the eight games remaining in the regular season schedule. A deadly shooter, Martone also has a nose for the net and deft passing ability that keeps opposing defenses honest. The teenager, who gained muscle during the year at Michigan State, is heavy on the puck and competitive in the trenches to complete his array of high-ceiling abilities. Martone's first NHL goal is an overtime winner in a home matinee against the Boston Bruins.

A win and they're in

In the penultimate game of the regular season, the Flyers needed a win of any variety to secure a playoff spot. Despite resting a host of regulars in their lineup, the Canes' depth and team speed was one full display. Philly trailed 2-0 after the first period. Goals by Matvei Michkov and Trevor Zegras got the game tied shortly past the midway point. After a scoreless third period and sudden death, the game went to a shootout.

Dan Vladar turned aside all four attempts he faced. Meanwhile, in the top of the fourth round, Tyson Foerster scored the winning goal against Brandon Bussi. After missing four months with a right arm injury, Foerster returned slightly ahead of original estimates. It could not have come at a better time.