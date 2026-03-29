Postgame RAV4: Tippett Powers Flyers Past Detroit

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Detroit Red Wings, 5-3, at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday evening. Two goals by Owen Tippett led the way with a hat trick and an assist.

Philly built a cavernous 4-0 lead. They turned out to need every bit of it, withstanding a three-goal charge by Detroit in the latter part of the third period.

The Flyers have won seven consecutive road games. In the process, they have tied a franchise record for their long road winning streak.

In the first period Tippett (25th goal of the season) scored a breakaway goal to give the Flyers a quick 1-0 lead. Tippett struck again (26th) for a two-goal lead in the middle stages of regulation.

Noah Cates (PPG, 17th) built a 3-0 lead late in the period. In the final frame, Tippett (PPG, 28th) scored his third goal of the night. Back-to-back goals by Mason Appleton (6th) and Alex Debrincat (31st) cut the lead in half.

Detroit scored their third goal in 2:31 to narrow Philadelphia's lead to 4-3. Lucas Raymond (24th) did the scoring honors. Finally, Sean Couturier (ENG, 10th) iced the victory.

Dan Vladar earned the win with 29 saves on 32 shots. John Gibson struggled for Detroit (four goals allowed on 22 shots) before he was relieved in the third period by ex-Flyer Cam Talbot (four saves on four shots).

The Flyers went 2-for-2 on the power play. They were 2-for-2 on the PK.

Both teams had a would-be goal apiece wiped off the scoreboard on subsequent coaches' challenges for offside.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Alex Bump very nearly scored a goal in the opening minute for the second straight game. This time the puck deflected out of play.

Tippett got open behind the defense after Moritz Seider turned over the puck. Trevor Zegras made a perfect pass, and Tippett moved in to score through the five hole at 4:07. Zegras drew the lone assist. It was Tippett's sixth goal in the last 11 games.