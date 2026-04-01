Postgame RAV4: Special Teams Prove Costly vs. Caps

The Philadelphia Flyers saw an eight-game road winning streak come to an end in a 6-4 loss to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday evening. The Flyers spent much of the night playing comeback hockey. Each time, the Caps pulled away again. Special teams proved to be the Flyers' undoing. Two Philadelphia stick penalties resulted in 2-for-3 night for Washington's power play. Meanwhile, Philly went 0-for-4 on the power play.

The first period was very physical: 16 credited hits apiece including five by Flyers captain Sean Couturier. Philly controlled puck possession for most of the period (26 shot attempts to 15) but Washington was more opportunistic.

Just short of the 15-minute mark of the first period, Tom Wilson (26th goal of the season) gave Washington a 1-0 lead. Alex Ovechkin (30th) made it a two-goal lead a few minutes later.

In the opening minute of the second period, a Flyers' coach's challenge got a no-goal ruling reversed: Travis Sanheim (9th) cut the deficit to 2-1. A few minutes later, Carl Grundstrom (9th) forged a 2-2 tie. However, a Jakob Chychrun power play goal (24th) made it 3-2 Capitals. Later, Ryan Leonard (PPG, 16th) restored Washington's original two-goal lead.

Just 33 seconds into the third period, Christian Dvorak (16th) got Philly back within 4-3. Shortly thereafter, a broken play resulted in Ovechkin scoring his second of the game (31st of the season). A few minutes later, Denver Barkey (5th) once again got the Flyers back within a goal.

Dan Vladar did not have his best game. He allowed three clear sighted shots to the glove side. He finished with just 12 saves on 17 shots. Logan Thompson earned the victory with 21 saves on 25 shots.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Vladar made a pad save against Justin Sourdif on an early rush for Washington. On the next shift, a pair of Rasmus Ristolainen shot attempts were blocked.

At 3:29, Martone was called for delay of game as he sent a puck out of play from the defensive zone. The Flyers had a near shorthanded scoring chance as Noah Cates caught the Caps in a moment of indecision. The penalty was killed.

On a delayed Washington penalty, the Flyers pressured. The whistle blew at 11:07. Cole Hutson went off for tripping. Travis Konecny had an open look on a Michkov rebound but Rasmus Sandin blocked the shot.

With play back the even strength, Washington scored first. Wilson came across the middle, using Travis Sanheim as a screen. The shot beat Vladar over the glove at 14:59. The assists went to Pierre-Luc Dubois and Sandin.

Washington doubled their lead on a broken play at 18:35. Ovechkin redirected a Matt Roy offering after the puck went off Jamie Drysdale's skate. Connor McMichael received the secondary assist.

Trevor Zegras and Connor McMichael received offsetting slashing minors at 19:47. There was 1:47 of carryover power play time taken into the second period.

Shots: Flyers 12 -- Capitals 5

Faceoffs: Flyers 10 -- Capitals 14

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

With play at 4-on-4, Travis Sanheim fired a shot past Thompson at the 39-second mark off a feed from Travis Konecny. The goal was disallowed for goaltender interference by Dvorak.

The Flyers challenged the ruling on the ice. Rick Tocchet said Martin Fehervary's stick -- not Dvorak's -- made contact. The ruling was overturned and the goal counted. The assists went to Konecny and Dvorak.