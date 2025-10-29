Postgame Rav4: Shootout Lifts Flyers over Penguins

The Philadelphia Flyers prevailed via shootout, 3-2 (2-1) over the Pittsburgh Penguins in an emotional and wild finish at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday evening. The Flyers, now 5-1-0 on home ice, outplayed Pittsburgh in the first two periods, Pittsburgh had the better the third period.

There were two disallowed goals -- one for each side -- in overtime. There was a multi-player scrum at the end of overtime, resulting in various players being unavailable for the shootout, including Sidney Crosby on the Pittsburgh side and Trevor Zegras for the Flyers, due to misconduct penalties.

The teams traded off one first period goal apiece. A Justin Brazeau short side goal (6th) was answered by a Bobby Brink power play tally (PPG, 3rd). Travis Konecny (2nd) put the Flyers ahead in the second period.

In the third period, Crosby (8th) tied the game on a fluke bounce off Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler. Evgeni Malkin had a would-be OT winner on a delayed penalty shot overturned for an illegal substitution. Later, a would-be Tyson Foerster winning tally was disallowed for an offside entry.

Finally, in the shootout, Matvei Michkov and Brink converted their shootout attempts. Only Malkin scored for Pittsburgh.

Samuel Ersson finished the night with 24 saves on 26 shots before stopping two of three in the shootout. Arturs Silovs made 34 saves on 36 shots but was just 1-for-3 in the shootout.

First Period Synopsis

Matvei Michkov led a 2-on-1 rush at 2:02 of the first period and then went to the net for his own rebound. Silovs made both saves.

At 7:53, after losing his stick, Ersson covered the puck in the crease amid a pileup near the net. At 8:45, Silovs denied Nick Seeler from the left slot.

At 10:19, with Ersson down in the RVH, Brazeau put a shot off the goalie's stick and into the short side of the net for a 1-0 lead for the Penguins Initially, Brazeau beat Travis Konecny to move below the circle. The assists went to Anthony Mantha and Matt Dumba.

The Penguins went to the power play at 11:19. Garnet Hathaway went off for slashing. The Flyers killed off the penalty in good shape.

Dumba went off at 16:53 for interference. Brink collected a Noah rebound in front and beat Silovs. The helpers went to Cates and Zegras at 17:25.