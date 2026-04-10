Postgame RAV4: Flyers Stumble in Detroit

Detroit opened the second period with 5-on-3 and 5-on-4 power play goals by Moritz Seider (10th) and Dylan Larkin (32nd). Detroit grabbed a 3-1 lead. The Red Wings made it 4-1 on a Larkin shorthanded goal Martone (PPG, 2nd) narrowed the deficit back to two goals.

A Red Wings line rush goal by Patrick Kane (16th) made it 5-2 in the third period. Larkin finished off the hat trick (34th) to open a four-goal advantage. Luke Glendening (2nd) scored a late goal.

Dan Vladar allowed four goals on eight shots, exiting at 4:54 of the second period. In relief, Samuel Ersson stopped 13 of 15 shots. John Gibson started the game for Detroit, allowing two goals on 15 shots. Due to injury, he was replaced in the second period by Cam Talbot (10 saves on 11 shots).

The Columbus Blue Jacket lost in regulation to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. The New York Islanders breezed past the Toronto Maple Leafs. Philadelphia still holds third place in the Metropolitan Division but only by one point over New York and two points over Columbus.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Vladar had to make a skate save on the game's first shift. At the other end of the ice, Christian Dvorak had a shot. Two shifts later, Gibson made a pad save on Foerster.

At 2;07, Matvei Michkov took a roughing minor. DeBrincat, on his second scoring chance of the 5-on-4, backhanded a shot past Vladar for a 1-0 lead at 2:28. Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider earned the assists.

The Flyers went to the power play on a Justin Faulk interference penalty at 2:45. Philadelphia had a couple of good looks but they weren't quite able to connect.

Zegras attempted a "Michigan" lacrosse-style shot. He hit the post.

The Flyers' fourth line had a good forechecking shift as the period neared the halfway mark. On the next shift, Jamie Drysdale nearly connected on a potential home run stretch pass to Foerster.

Detroit went back to the power play at 9:57 as Foester was called for a holding the stick penalty behind the net. Patrick Kane created a scramble near the net early in the 5-on-4. Sean Couturier had a clearing pass down the ice 50 seconds into the kill. Philly killed the penalty.

With Foerster exiting the box, Travis Sanheim joined the play as a trailer. An attempted back-door play did not connect.

Philly drew even at 13:24. With traffic in front, Martone put the puck at the net. Dvorak redirected it home to tie the score at 1-1. The secondary assist went to Travis Konecny (40th assist of the season).