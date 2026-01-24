Postgame RAV4: Flyers Roll Past Avalanche

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Colorado Avalanche, 7-3, at Ball Arena in Denver on Friday night. Owen Tippett led the offense with a monstrous four-point night including three goals, while Matvei Michkov had two goals and an assist.

The Avalanche sustained just their second regulation home loss of the season (20-2-4). The Flyers finished a tough western road trip with five of six possible points.

Colorado dominated most of the first period. However, an Owen Tippett goal (16th) in the final five minutes gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead. Later, Denver Barkey (PPG, 2nd) sent the Flyers to intermission with a two-goal lead.

Parker Kelly (10th) narrowed the Flyers' lead to 2-1 in the second period a few seconds after a Philadelphia turnover. Midway through the period, Victor Olofsson (10th) knotted the score. Bobby Brink (13th) had a quick response. However, just over a minute later, Cale Makar (15th) tied the game at 3-3.

Early in the third period, Tippett's second tally of the game (17th) and a Matvei Michkov deflection goal (11th) re-opened a two-goal edge for Philly. In the middle stages of the frame, Tippett scored (SHG, 18th) on a shorthanded breakaway to complete his hat trick. Later Michkov collected his second goal of the night (ENG, 12th).