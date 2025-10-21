Postgame RAV4: Flyers Power Past Seattle

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Seattle Kraken, 5-2, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday. Two goals apiece from Owen Tippett and Tysor Foerster led the way, along with three helpers from Cam York.

The Flyers have won back-to-back games and went 3-1-0 on their homestand. Seattle suffered its first regulation loss of the season.

The Flyers took a 2-1 lead to the first intermission. Jordan Eberle (1st) opened the scoring before Tippett (4th) and Foerster (PPG, 2nd) responded.

The Flyers scored twice in the early minutes of the second period: Travis Konecny (1st) and Foerster (PPG, 3rd). Jani Nyman (PPG, 3rd) narrowed the Philadelphia lead to 4-2. Tippett scored again (5th of the season) to restore a three-goal edge.

Dan Vladar stopped 20 of 22 shots to earn the win in net. He made several key momentum saves along the way. Joey Daccord started for Seattle, allowing five goals on 21 shots. Philipp Grubauer took over at the start of the third period and stopped all six shots he faced.

The Flyers went 2-for-4 on the power play. They were 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

After a lengthy delayed call, the Flyers got the game's first power play at 4:40. Adam Larsson went off for hooking. The man advantage was brief. At 5:04, Cam York was called for tripping.

Subsequently, the teams traded off goals with two common denominators: 1) An initial puck-handling mistake by a goalie and 2) a deflection/redirect that found the net.

At 7:18, the Kraken took a 1-0 lead. After a Vladar turnover, the Kraken got the puck back to the point. Cale Fleury put the puck toward the net with traffic in front. The puck went off Eberle and deflected home. The second assist went to Berkly Catton.

The Flyers pulled even at 9:56. Sean Couturier pressured Daccord into a turnover. Couturier gathered the puck and passed back to Nick Seeler. Seeler found Tippett for the re-direct into the net. The streak-scoring Tippett has scored a goal in three straight games. Seeler and Couturier earned the assists.