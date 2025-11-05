Postgame RAV4: Flyers Outlast Habs in Shootout Win

Shots: Flyers 11 (40 overall) - Canadiens 8 (19 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 5 (18 overall) - Canadiens 9 (37 overall)
Notable:
- An exciting final 20 minutes that was the polar opposite of Sunday's game against Calgary.
- The Flyers controlled most of the 5-on-5 play.
- Cates went 3-for-14 on faceoffs in regulation, Dvorak was
Overtime synopsis
Konecny jumped on the ice, received a stretch pass and had a golden chance to win the game. Montembeault made the save.
Demidov had a great chance at the other end.
Vladar made a potentially game-saving poke check on Dobson to keep OT going.
Tippett made a pad save in the final moments. Demidov was called for a slashing minor with 7.2 seconds left.
Shots: Flyers 2 (42 overall) - Canadiens 2 (20 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 2 (20 overall) - Canadiens 2 (38 overall)
Shootout synopsis
1st round: Demidov was stopped on an east-west move. Zegras scored after changing speeds and putting the puck between the pads.
2nd round: Vladar stopped Caufield on a low shot. Michkov was stopped on a low blocker attempt.
3rd round: Suzuki was unable to score on a forehand-backhand-forehand attempt.
Flyers Starting Lineup
Trevor Zegras – Christian Dvorak –Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov – Sean Couturier – Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin – Noah Cates – Travis Konecny
Nicolas Deslaurier – Jacob Gaucher – Garnet Hathaway
Cam York – Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler – Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae – Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
[Aleksei Kolosov]
PP1: Drysdale, Cates, Zegras, Tippett, Brink
PP2:York, Couturier, Konecny, Michkov, Dvorak
Postgame Rav4 (Rav4 Things Revisited)
1. Shot/chance suppression
The Flyers held Montreal to 20 shots. The Canadiens still had their share of quality chances and put a four-spot on the scoreboard in the middle period.
2. Shot/chance generation.
Far and away, Tuesday's game was the Flyers best offensive process of the season. The forechecking was strong. Philly also got plenty of pucks and traffic to the net. Giving up a three-goal lead put Philly on the ropes but they found a way to come away with two points.
3. Konecny and company.
The Flyers had quite a few players who had good jump in their skates and hunger to get to the net in this game. Neither Owen Tippett nor Matvei Michkov came away with a point in the game but both play well in addition to the likes of Zegras (two assists) and Konecny (two assists).
4. Special teams battle.
The Flyers went 2-for-6 on the power play. They were 2-for-4 on the penalty kill. Montreal broke a Flyers' streak of 22 consecutive kills. In the end, special teams were a wash.