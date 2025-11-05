Postgame RAV4: Flyers Outlast Habs in Shootout Win

Second period synopsis

Montreal cut the gap to 3-1 at 3:12 . A Noah Dobson shot bounced off the board to Dach, who scored. The assists went to Dobson and Brendan Gallagher.

Sanheim was called for a marginal tripping penalty on Cole Caufield at 3:28.

Montreal narrowed the gap to 3-2 on the power play at 4:15. After crisp puck movement, Suzuki blasted a one-timer into the net off an Ivan Demidov set up pass. Caufield drew the secondary assist. Montreal had two goals on three shots in the period.

Montreal went back to the power play at 7:28. Sean Couturier went off for tripping. At 8:12, Juraj Slafkovsky and Garnet Hathaway went off on coincidental roughing minors. The Canadiens remained on a 5-on-4 power play. Suzuki got away with interference on Christian Dvorak. Moments later, Owen Tippett sped off on a shorthanded breakaway. Montembeault made the save.

The penalty parade continued. At 10:32, Joe Veleno got a checking to the head minor on a hit against Drysdale. Vladar stopped Jake Evans on a shorthanded breakaway. The penalty expired.

Montreal tied the game at 13:28 . Lane Hutson beat Jacob Gaucher and fed the puck in front to Dach, who got a shot past Vladar. Hutson and Struble drew the assists.

The Canadiens went to the power play yet again at 15:22. Brink went for tripping Demidov. Montreal cashed in to take a 4-3 lead at 15:56. Demidov rifled a shot into the short-side off a Slafkovsky feed. Hutson drew the secondary assist.

Philly's fourth power play ensued at 17:31 on a Dach hooking minor. Michkov fired a shot off Motembeault's glove. At the other end, Montreal very nearly scored a shorthanded goal. With play returning at 5-on-5 Motembeault robbed Dvorak.

Shots: Flyers 17 (29 overall) - Canadiens 9 (11 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 8 (13 overall) - Canadiens 15 (28 overall)

Notable:

Goaltending was the main difference in the period. Montembeault settled in as the frame developed, although some of his saves were a high-wire act. It was a shaky frame for Vladar.

Michkov made several good plays throughout the period. He also had a big hit at the end of the period.

A very active period for Tippett and Zegras.

The Flyers continued to struggle on faceoffs. Cates was 2-for-11 through 40 minutes. Dvorak was 4-for-12.

Third period synopsis

Arber Xhekaj and Nicolas Deslauriers dropped the gloves and had a spirited fight at 2:30.

Caufield checked Drysdale from behind near the defensive boards. The Flyers went to a crucial power play at 6:25. Montembeault made a blocker save on Zegras. Tippett was unable to score into a half-open net off a Zegras setup.

Scoring his first NHL goal, Grebenkin tied the game at 10:51. Konecny called for the puck from Drysdale in the neutral zone. Konecny then dropped the puck to Grebenkin. The rookie scored from the deep center slot on a shot that may have changed direction off a Montreal player. The assists went to Konecny and Drysdale.