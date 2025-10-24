Postgame RAV4: Flyers Edged by Senators, 2-1

Ottawa took advantage of a Flyers coverage mix-up to tie the game at 7:57. Claude Giroux made a perfect cross-seam feed to Amadio, who scored from the right wing. The assists went to Giroux and Artem Zub.

As the period progressed, the Flyers had to kill off two penalties (Bobby Brink for hooking at 8:17, Matvei Michkov for tripping at 15:04). In between they had a power play of their own (Nick Cousins for goalie interference at 11:18).

The Flyers never really got organized on their power play. They had a much better opportunity when Michkov's penalty expired, but Linus Ullmark denied Michkov on a breakaway.

Shots: Flyers 9 - Senators 14

Faceoffs: Flyers 10 - Senators 7

Notables

The Flyers controlled the first four minutes of the opening stanza. Thereafter, much of the frame became The Dan Vladar Show. The Flyers netminder stepped up several times to make tough saves.

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Michkov had another Grade A chance early in the second period. At the other end, Vladar made a tough save on former Flyers winger Olle Lyckell. However, later in the same shift, Lycksell gave Otttawa a 2-1 lead.

Lycksell got open on a backdoor play to slam dunk his second career NHL goal at the 3:05. The assists went to Lars Eller and Nick Jensen.

Couturier got the gate for a hooking minor at 3:39. The Flyers successfully killed their third minor of the game.

With 2:21 left in the period, 4-on-4 play ensued from matching roughing minors to Nick Seeler and Devid Perron. The Flyers then had a 4-on-3 for 1:02 after Jensen tripped Trevor Zegras. Philly could not take advantage. They took a brief 5-on-4 into the third period.

Shots:Flyers 7 (16 overall) - Senators 9 (23 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 3 (13 overall) - Senators 7 (14 overall)

Notables

The Flyers were able to get their forecheck established as the period moved along. However, they had trouble getting shots on net.

Michkov had four shots on goal and six shot attempts through two periods.

THIRD PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyers were unable to score on the remaining 5-on-4 time. At 2:09, Seeler was called for interference.

The team continued to trade off minor penalties (Zub for interference at 4:43, Zegras for tripping at 6:30) but the score remained 2-1 Ottawa.

Vladar and the Flyers survived a scramble after the Flyers goalie lost his stick. At the other end of the ice, the Flyers applied pressure but couldn't get another puck past Ullmark.

Philadelphia pulled Vladar for an extra attacker with about 100 seconds left in the game. They were unable to find an equalizer.

Shots: Flyers 6 (23 overall) - Senators 10 (33 overall)

Faceoffs:Flyers 10 (23 overall) - Senators 6 (20 overall)

Notables

Cam York led the Flyers with 25:46 of ice time. On the flip side, he was tagged with four giveaways.

Travis Sanheim blocked five shots.

Sean Couturier won 13 of 20 faceoffs.

Flyers Starting Lineup

Owen Tippett – Sean Couturier – Travis Konecny

Trevor Zegras – Christian Dvorak– Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster – Noah Cates – Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin – Rodrigo Abols – Garnet Hathaway

Cam York– Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler – Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula – Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

[Samuel Ersson]

Postgame RAV4 (RAV4 Things Revisited)

1. Flyers off-puck play.

The Flyers were fairly airtight for long stretches in their previous few games. That was not the case in Thursday's game. They gave up too much space at times during the game.

2. Between the pipes.

Vladar once again gave the Flyers a chance to win. He's done it in all of his starts to date this season.

3. Tippett on a tear.

Tippett did not continue his goal streak. He was in the middle of several plays but finished with one shot on goal. He was minus-two for the game.

4. Konecny and Michkov.

Michkov seems to be settling into form over the past two games, even though he did not record a point. Konecny had three shots on goal and the nice setup pass to Foerster on the lone Philadelphia goal.