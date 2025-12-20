Postgame RAV4: Flyers Drop Manhattan Matinee by Shootout

The Philadelphia Flyers lost by shootout New York Rangers, 4-3 (2-0), at Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon.

post-12.20
By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers lost by shootout to the New York Rangers, 4-3 (2-0), at Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon. The Flyers were unable to protect a two-goal lead in the third period.

A goal by Artemi Panarin (12th) in the final minute of the first period sent the Rangers to intermission with a 1-0 lead.

Philadelphia roared back in the second period with goals by Travis Sanheim (PPG, 3rd), Owen Tippett (10th) and Trevor Zegras (PPG, 17th). After Panarin struck for his second goal of the game (13th of the season), Rodrigo Abols (SHG, 2nd) restored a two-goal edge for the Flyers.

Vincent Trocheck (6th goal of the season) brought the Rangers back within 4-3 in the middle stages of the third period. Panarin and Trocheck scored in the shootout.

Samuel Ersson made 24 saves on 27 shots. He was 0-for-2 in the shootout. Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves on 32 shots before going 2-for-2 in the shootout.

Denver Barkey made his NHL debut on Saturday. Christian Dvorak is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Garnet Hathaway was a healthy scratch in this game.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

On his second shift of the game, Barkey had a point blank scoring chance. The Flyers had five of the game's first six shots on goal through 4:47.

New York generated a high-pressure shift. Mika Zibanejad nearly scored on a backhander that drew iron. At 13:57, the Rangers went to the game's first power play when Carl Grudstrom went off for tripping Panarin. The Flyers killed it off.

For the second straight game, the Flyers gave up a goal in the final minute of a period. The Flyers' Rodrigo Abols won a defensive zone faceoff. Travis Sanheim turned over the puck in trying to rim it up the wall. The puck went to Zibanejad. After receiving the pass, Panarin fired a shot past Ersson at 19:24.

Shots: Flyers 13 - Rangers 9
Faceoffs: Flyers 7 - Rangers 7

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyere went to the power play at 5:17. Will Cuylle went off for interference. A multi-player scum broke out after the whistle but no other penalties were called.

On the ensuing power play, Matvei Michkov poked the puck to Barkey along the boards. The rookie made a nice pass to Sanheim, who shot and scored at 6:42.

At 7:05, Barkey had his second NHL assist. This time, after Cam York started the sequence, Tippett wristed home a shot over the pads and under the arm.

The Flyers went to the power play at 9:15 after Panarin slashed Barkey. Noah Cates won the first faceoff back to Jamie Drysdale. The defenseman then teed up a slap shot that Zegras ripped into the net at 10:18.

A turnover by the Flyers' Tippett proved costly as Panarin turned it into an unassisted goal at 12:23.

Deslauriers got a boarding minor and a fighting major after a one-sided tussle with Brennan Othman. Scoring the team's first shorthanded goal of the season, Abols scored off his right skate off a Sanheim feed for a 4-2 lead at 14:36.

Philly went back to the power play at 16:08. Noah Laba went off for tripping Abols. The Flyers were unable to capitalize.

Shots: Flyers 10 (23 overall) - Rangers 7 (16 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 12 (19 overall) - Rangers 14 (21 overall)

THIRD PERIOD SYNOPSIS

On his first shift of the period, Barkey missed his first NHL by a whisker. At the other end, Ersson denied Trocheck off a New York rush.

At 4:16, Nick Seeler was called for hooking Laba going to the net. Panarin ripped a shot on net from the left dot.The Flyers killed off the remainder of the penalty in good shape.

New York got back with 4-3 on a puck then went off Nikita Grebenkin into the net at 9:13. The goal was credited to Trocheck. The assists went to JT Miller and Gabe Perreault. New York's Mika Zibanejad (PPG, 12th) tied the game at 4-4 on a power play goal.

Miller and Sanheim went up the tunnels for their respective teams. Sanheim was cut below his mouth. Miller was favoring an arm.

With exactly 3:00 on the clock, Ristolainen took a delay of game penalty after he flipped the puck over the glass from inside the defensive blueline. Seeler blocked a Troheck shot. However, at 17:27, Zibanejad one-timed a left circle shot that got past Ersson. Scott Morrow and Cuylle earned the assists.

Shots: Flyers 6 (29 overall) - Rangers 10 (26 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 8 (27 overall) - Rangers 7 (28 overall)

OVERTIME SYNOPSIS

Eight seconds into OT, Panarin slashed the stick out of York's hands. The Flyers went to a 4-on-3 power play. Sheshkerin stopped a York shot from the top of the circle. The Flyers were unable to capitalize.

With 50.8 seconds left, Barkey was tripped by Morrow in the neutral zone. Shesterkin made a save through a screen.

OT shots were 3-1 Flyers.

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

First round: Panarin scored upstairs on a backhander. Zegras was denied on his five-hole attempt.

Second round: Trocheck shored low to the stick side. Konecny moved to his left. Sheshterkin refused to commit. Konecny's flip shot did not find the target.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Zegras- Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey – Sean Couturier – Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov – Noah Cates – Bobby Brink
Nick Deslauriers – Rodrigo Abols – Nikita Grebenkin

Cam York – Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae – Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson
[Aleksei Kolosov]

Postgame RAV4 (RAV4 Things Revisited)

1. Zegras on a tear.

Flyers leading scorer Zegras extended his career-best point streak to seven straight games. His power play marker in the second period came off a perfectly placed shot.

2. Special teams battle.

The Flyers went 2-for-5 on the power play but failed to turn critical late-game power plays into a goal. They were 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. With neither Dvorak nor Hathaway in the lineup, the Flyers juggled their PK personnel

3. Puck possession/puck management.

Both teams had some puck management problems that led directly to opposition goals. In the second period, the Flyers generated strong pressure and had some sustained possession. Otherwise, the club was opportunistic with its chances.

4. Sanheim's workload.

The Flyers' top defenseman contributed a goal and an assist in the second period, atoning for a costly turnover late in the first period. HE finished with 20:56 TOI.

News Feed

Flyers Injury Update; Recall Kolosov from Lehigh Valley

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Rangers

Flyers Recall Barkey; Loan Zamula to Lehigh Valley

Friday Forecheck: Milestone Watch for Couturier and Konecny

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Fall to Sabres

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Sabres

Flyers Farm Report: WJC Selection Countdown

Injury Update: Foerster

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Defeat Habs, 4-1

Flyers Add Ristolainen to Active Roster; Loan Murchison to Lehigh Valley 

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Canadiens

Philadelphia Flyers Announce Fourth Wing Ticket Package on March 9

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Drop Another Shootout to Carolina

RAV4 Things: Flyers vs.Hurricanes

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Drop Shootout to Canes

RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Hurricanes

Friday Forecheck: Murchison Makes the Most of NHL Recall

IN-DEPTH: Flyers Systems and Beyond