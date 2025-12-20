Postgame RAV4: Flyers Drop Manhattan Matinee by Shootout

The Philadelphia Flyers lost by shootout to the New York Rangers, 4-3 (2-0), at Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon. The Flyers were unable to protect a two-goal lead in the third period.

A goal by Artemi Panarin (12th) in the final minute of the first period sent the Rangers to intermission with a 1-0 lead.

Philadelphia roared back in the second period with goals by Travis Sanheim (PPG, 3rd), Owen Tippett (10th) and Trevor Zegras (PPG, 17th). After Panarin struck for his second goal of the game (13th of the season), Rodrigo Abols (SHG, 2nd) restored a two-goal edge for the Flyers.

Vincent Trocheck (6th goal of the season) brought the Rangers back within 4-3 in the middle stages of the third period. Panarin and Trocheck scored in the shootout.

Samuel Ersson made 24 saves on 27 shots. He was 0-for-2 in the shootout. Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves on 32 shots before going 2-for-2 in the shootout.

Denver Barkey made his NHL debut on Saturday. Christian Dvorak is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Garnet Hathaway was a healthy scratch in this game.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

On his second shift of the game, Barkey had a point blank scoring chance. The Flyers had five of the game's first six shots on goal through 4:47.

New York generated a high-pressure shift. Mika Zibanejad nearly scored on a backhander that drew iron. At 13:57, the Rangers went to the game's first power play when Carl Grudstrom went off for tripping Panarin. The Flyers killed it off.

For the second straight game, the Flyers gave up a goal in the final minute of a period. The Flyers' Rodrigo Abols won a defensive zone faceoff. Travis Sanheim turned over the puck in trying to rim it up the wall. The puck went to Zibanejad. After receiving the pass, Panarin fired a shot past Ersson at 19:24.

Shots: Flyers 13 - Rangers 9

Faceoffs: Flyers 7 - Rangers 7

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyere went to the power play at 5:17. Will Cuylle went off for interference. A multi-player scum broke out after the whistle but no other penalties were called.

On the ensuing power play, Matvei Michkov poked the puck to Barkey along the boards. The rookie made a nice pass to Sanheim, who shot and scored at 6:42.