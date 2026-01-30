Flyers to Host Kids Day Presented by Xfinity on Saturday, January 31

On Saturday, January 31, the Philadelphia Flyers will celebrate the youngest members of the team’s fanbase at Kids Day presented by Xfinity. The puck drops at 12:30PM against the Los Angeles Kings, making for the perfect Saturday afternoon outing for the whole family. Limited tickets remain at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.

As part of the festivities, the Flyers will host special guest Mr. Wolf from the DreamWorks Animation hit film The Bad Guys 2. Mr. Wolf will take photos at the Broad Street entrance prior to the game from 11:15–11:45 AM and again from 12:00–12:30 PM. The first 500 fans under 12 years old will receive copies of two books inspired by the film: Bad Guys Movie 2: Guide to the Good, the Bad, and Everything in Between and Bad Guys Movie 2 Novelization.

Kids in attendance will be front and center all game long, from a special edition of lookalike cam with their favorite characters to their favorite songs spun by Mr. Hollywood DJ. Young fans who submitted artwork of Flyers players may spot their work on the videoboard or on Flyers social channels. Plus, at Saturday’s game, fans can take advantage of exclusive deals at all Xfinity Mobile Arena retail locations, where all youth apparel will be buy one, get one free.

Fans are also encouraged to check out kid-friendly food offerings around Xfinity Mobile Arena:

Insomnia Cookies at section 118 | Warm cookies and ice cream treats

Beach Treats at section 120 | Shore favorites including Mini Melts, corn dogs, and more

Mites Bites at section 218 | Kid-sized hot dogs, soda, and other gameday classics

The Sweet Spot at section 216 | Featuring the “Carnival Sundae,” celebrating the upcoming Flyers Charities Carnival on February 1: Turkey Hill soft serve with orange sprinkles and “Gritty Eyes”

Get tickets now for Kids Day presented by Xfinity at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.