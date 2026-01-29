Postgame RAV4: Konecny nets hat trick in 5-3 loss to Blue Jackets

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-3, at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday night. A Travis Konecny hat trick went to waste.

Goals in the first and last minutes of the first period sent the Blue Jackets to intermission with a 2-1 lead. Just 38 seconds after the game's opening faceoff, Charlie Coyle (12th goal of the season) opened the scoring. In the middle stages of the frame, Konecny (18th) knotted the score. In the final minute, Zach Werenski set up Kirill Marchenko (19th) for a 4-on-4 goal.

Erik Gudbranson (1st) built a 3-1 lead for the Blue Jackets early in the second period.

In the third period, Konecny (19th) scored his second goal of the game to bring the Flyers within 3-2. Konecny (20th) completed a hat trick to forge a 3-3 tie. However, Sean Monahan (9th) restored the lead before Matieu Olivier (ENG, 5th) added insurance.

Dan Vladar returned to the Flyers' lineup after a two-week injury absence. Against Columbus, he made 26 saves on 30 shots. Winning netminder Elvis Merzlikins stopped 22 of 25 shots from Philadelphia.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyers got pinned in the defensive zone on the game's first shift. Trevor Zegras turned over the puck. Moments later, Mathieu Olivier fed Coyle for a goal at the 38-second mark. The secondary assist went to Zach Werenski.

Philly had another failed clearing opportunity two shifts later. Nikita Grebenkin broke up a pass in front. The Sean Couturier line had a promising rush at the other end as Denver Barkey and Owen Tippett were unable to connect on a pass.

Rasmus Ristolainen exited the game at 2:20. He did not return due to a lower-body injury.