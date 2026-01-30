Postgame RAV4: Flyers Doubled Up by Boston

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Boston Bruins, 6-3, at TD Garden on Thursday.

post-1.29
By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Boston Bruins, 6-3, at TD Garden on Thursday. The Flyers are 2-8-2 in their last 12 games.

In the first period, closely spaced mid period goals by Viktor Arvidsson (13th of the season) and Pavel Zacha (15th) gave Boston a 2-0 lead. A would-be Christian Dvorak tally was disallowed on a goaltender interference challenge. Scoring chances in the period favored Boston, 12-5 (6-2 high danger).

Early in the second period, Fraser Minten (14th) opened a 3-0 lead. Less than a minute later, however, Travis Konecny (21st) got the Flyers on the board. Recording his third point of the game, Casey Mittelstadt (11th) restored a three-goal lead late in the period. Shortly thereafter, a Tanner Jeannot deflection (6th) made it 5-1. Nikita Grebenkin (4th) potted a Konecny rebound to send the game to the second intermission at 5-2.

Marat Khusnutdinov tacked on an empty net (12th) goal in the latter stages of the third period. Matvei Michkov (PPG, 13th) scored with 1:41 remaining.

Samuel Ersson (15 saves on 20 shots) played the first two periods. Dan Vladar relieved him for the third period, stopping all six shots he faced. Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves to earn the win.

The Flyers went 1-for-3 on the power play. They were 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Khusnutdinov had a scoring chance on the game's first shift. Two shifts later, Ersson knocked away a Sean Kuraly shot and then did it again on an attempted back door play.

Denver Barkey tripped Jonathan Aspirot in the defensive corner for a minor penalty at 4:54. Ersson stopped a Fraser Minten shot on Boston's lone shot on goal. At 6:54, as Barkey exited the penalty box, shots on goal were 5-2 Boston.

Arvidsson scored his 4th goal in the last eight games. He found soft ice and with Denver Barkey caught puck watching, received a pass from Casey Middelstadt and scored. The second assist went to Minten at 9:49.

Less than a minute later, at the 10:30 mark, Boston expanded the lead to two goals. The Flyers' coverage broke down as Zacha got open between the circles, transferred the puck from backhand to forehand and scored high to the short side. The assists went to Morgan Geekie and Aspirot.

The Flyers' fourth line generated the team's best shift of the period, generating a heavy forecheck. At 12:03, Philadelphia scored an apparent goal.

Dvorak collected a Boston turnover in the neutral zone, starting a 2-on-1 rush with Nikita Grebenkin. Swayman made the initial save and Dvorak sent the rebound between the pads.

Boston challenged the goal for goalie interference by Grebenkin. The goal came off the board.

At 18:31, the Flyers went on their first power play. Hampus Lindholm grabbed hold of Grebenkin as the Russian rookie attacked the net. On the ensuing 5-on-4, Tippett fired a shot off Swayman's glove. The Flyers took 31 seconds of carryover power play time into the second period.

Shots: Flyers 9 - Bruins 10
Faceoffs: Flyers 11 - Bruins 8

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The remainder of the Lindholm penalty expired. With play back at 5-on-5, a Trevor Zegras shot nearly trickled past Swayman.

Boston scored their third goal at the 2:27 mark as Minten scored through the five-hole after a 3-on-2 entry. The lone assist went to Mittelstadt.

Forty-nine seconds after play resumed, Konecny reduced the deficit to 3-1. Grebenkin's work in the trenches was crucial to the goal at 3:16 but the lone assist went to Christian Dvorak. Sean Kuraly turned the puck over to Konecny.

Mason Lorei tripped Owen Tippett on a rush at 4:10. The Flyers generated one routine shot on goal.

The Flyers generated chances on back-to-back shifts. Through 11:36, shots on goal were 9-3 Philadelphia. At the other end, Rasmus Ristolainen had a good defensive stop and also blocked a shot attempt.

After Ersson made a fine pad save on Andrew Peeke, Mittelstadt backhanded the rebound home. The second assist went to Minten at 16:12.

The Boston lead swelled to 5-1 at 18:30. Jeannot tipped home a point shot in front as Ersson reached out with his blocker to attempt a save on Peeke's initial shot. Kuraly had the secondary assist.

Konencny went after his own rebound and a hard-charging Grebenkin made it 5-2 at 19:05.

Ersson got up gingerly after a scramble near the net. It looked to be a potential lower-body injury.

Shots: Flyers 13 (22 overall) - Bruins 10 (20 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 9 (17 overall) - Bruins 8 (16 overall)

THIRD PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Ersson did not return for the third period, Vladar entered the game. Philly had the period's first shot on goal.

Sanheim fired a deflected shot on net. The Flyers' fourth line was involved in a scrum after the whistle. Garnet Hathaway and Mark Kastelic went off for roughing at 7:17. Four-on-four play ensued. Swayman blockered away a Konecny shot off a pass from Ristolainen.

With 3:40 left, the Flyers pulled Vladar for a 6-on-5. The Flyers had a pass picked off in the neutral zone. Khusnutdinov scored into the empty net at 16:30. The assists went to McAvoy and Aspirot.

Ristolainen was tripped at 17:53. The Flyers generated a flurry in front. Michkov scored on a rebound at 18:19. Barkey and Tippett picked up assists.

At 18:58, a scrum broke out. The game finished.

Shots: Flyers 15 (36 overall) - Bruins 7 (27 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 6 (23 overall) - Bruins 14 (30 overall)

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

Nikita Grebenkin -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Matvei Michkov -- Trevor Zegras -- Bobby Brink

Denver Barkey -- Noah Cates -- Owen Tippett
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drydale
Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

[Dan Vladar]

Postgame RAV4 (RAV4 Things Revisited)

1. Between the pipes

Ersson made some excellent saves. However, he also had a couple of goals go through him. He was also victimized by some breakdowns and rebounds. The Swedish goaltender appeared to get injured late in the second period. Vladar finished the game.

2. Puck management and defensive coverage

Puck-watching and a coverage breakdown were important factors as the Bruins scored at 9:49 and 10:30 of the first period. In the second period, Boston scored three times on 10 shots.

3. Konecny

Coming off a hat trick in Columbus, Travis Konecny entered the game as the Flyers' leading scorer this season. He added to the total with his second period goal and assist.

4. Contain Pastrnak

Superstar Bruins winger David Pastrnak entered the game with 10 points in his last five outings. On Thursday, the Flyers managed to keep him off the scoreboard. However, Boston got plenty of production from other sources.

News Feed

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Bruins

Postgame RAV4: Konecny nets hat trick in 5-3 loss to Blue Jackets

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Blue Jackets

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Blanked by Islanders

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Roll Past Avalanche

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Avalanche

Flyers Charities Unveils Can't-Miss Lineup of Carnival Experiences

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Lose Heartbreaker in Utah

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Mammoth

The Flyers Way: The Orange & The Black Recap and Highlights

Postgame 5: Flyers leave Las Vegas with a win

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Golden Knights

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Lose to Rangers

Friday Forecheck: Four Flyers bound for Milano-Cortina

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Fall to Pens

Flyers Place Brink on IR; Recall Kolosov from Lehigh Valley

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Penguins

Postgame RAV4: Comeback Bid Falls Short in Buffalo