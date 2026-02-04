Postgame RAV4: Flyers Hold Off Caps

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Washington Capitals, 4-2, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday evening. A third-period power play goal by Jamie Drysdale put Philly ahead to stay. Dan Vladar provided an excellent game in goal.

Owen Tippett (19th goal of the season) staked the Flyers to a 1-0 lead they took to the first intermission. The big story of the period was the 11 saves that Vladar made including no fewer than four spectacular stops.

In the second period, the Flyers benefitted from a favorable bounce on a goal by Carl Grundstrom (8th). Washington pushed back for a shorthanded tally by Aliaksei Protas (19th).

Washington's Anthony Beauvillier tied the game early in the third period. At the 14:37 mark, Jamie Drysdale (PPG, 4th) reclaimed the lead on a power play goal through traffic. The Flyers later got a long-distance empty goal from Rasmus Ristolainen (1st).

Vladar made 26 saves on 28 shots. Washington's Clay Stevenson turned aside 18 of 21 shots from the Flyers.

The Flyers went 1-for-3 on the power play. The Drysdale power play goal canceled out the earlier shorthanded goal Philly yielded. They were 1-for-1 on the power play.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyers went to the game's first penalty kill at 2:55. Vladar made two spectacular glove saves -- basically fighting to get a piece of equipment on the puck. Later, he moved laterally to deny an Anthony Beauvillier one-timer.

The Flyers took a 1-0 lead at 5:56. Nic Deslauriers went off for tripping. Excellent puck movement from Matvei Michkov to Travis Sanheim to goal scorer Tippett produced a nifty backhand finish.