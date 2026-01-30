Friday Forecheck: TK Surges Through January

For his part, however, Konecny is not in search of silver linings. He wants results and knows they're needed immediately.

"I've been through this so many times. I'm tired of missing the playoffs. That's kind of all I look at right now. I just want to get points for the team. We need to figure something out," Konecny said to Brian Smith after Thursday's 6-3 loss in Boston.

"Me and D'vo (linemate Christian Dvorak) have been scoring goals but we're also giving up goals. If you ask me or him, we'd say if we can limit those (defensive lapses), it'd really help the team. All the leaders would say the same thing. It starts at the top."

The Flyers have three games remaining before the Olympic break, all at home. After playing the Kings on Saturday, the Flyers host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday and Claude Giroux's Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Both weekday games are at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Carnival Weekend

The annual Flyers Charities Carnival Is on Sunday, February 1. Xfinity Mobile Arena doors open at 10:30 a.m. Flyers players will rotate through the arena for assorted activities, including Sign and Snap sessions, Giant Pong, Giant Darts and Pop-a-Shot. There are also opportunities to meet and take pictures with Rick Tocchet, Daniel Briere, and Keith Jones. Meanwhile, there will be a large contingent of other Flyers Alumni platers stationed on Club Level. For the full schedule of events and a map of who will be where and when, click here.