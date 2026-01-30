Friday Forecheck: TK Surges Through January

Flyers alternate captain Travis Konecny won the Bobby Clarke Trophy as the team's most valuable player in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. After a slower start this season by his standards, he's begun to build a case for a three-peat.
The 28-year-old right wing, who has spent his entire career in the organization since being drafted 24th overall in 2016, is not worried about personal stats per se. Nevertheless, he deserves commendation for how he's almost singlehandedly put the team on his back offensively in the last month. January has been a very rough stretch for the team overall. Konecny, however, has led by deed.
Entering January's final game on Saturday versus the LA Kings (12:30 p.m. ET at Xfinity Mobile Arena), Konecny has taken over the Flyers' scoring lead with 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists). Trevor Zegras is second with 46 points (19g, 27a). For the month of January to date, Konecny paces the club with eight goals and 14 points. Owen Tippett is second with six tallies and 11 points.