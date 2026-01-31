Postgame RAV4: Flyers fall to Kings in OT

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Los Angeles Kings in overtime, 3-2, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday. Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist. He hit the post in overtime before Quinton Byfield scored to end the game.

Adrian Kempe (22nd goal of the season) gave the Kings a lead early in the first period. Kempe (3rd) scored again just under minutes later.

The Flyers scored a pretty power play goal in the opening minute of the second period, with Trevor Zegras (PPG, 20th) finishing off the play.

On the opening shift of the third period, the Flyers forged a 2-2 tie. Konecny (22nd) deflected home a Ristolainen point shot. In OT, Byfield (10th) won the game.

Dan Vladar made 18 saves on 21 shots. LA's Darcy Kuemper turned aside 19 of 21 shots from the Flyers.

The Flyers went 1-for-2 on the power play. They were 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyers had a poor start to the game, and quickly fell into a two-goal deficit. They had a decent finish over the final five-plus minutes, with a penalty kill generating some stability.

Matvei Michkov had a scoring chance at the net at 1:43. After a failed clearing opportunity, Trevor Moore snapped LA's first shot on net at 3:01.

With Vladar down on the ice, a scramble ensued near the net. Kempe scored from in front. The assists went to Alex Laferriere and Corey Perry at 3:10.

On the next shift, Michkov set up Bobby Brink from a prime chance. Kuemper made the save. At the other end, the Flyers recovered from a Michkov flub with the puck.

Kempe skated right through the middle after the Flyers lost a 3-on-2 battle behind the net, took a pass from Perry and scored on a one-timer at 7:08. At 7:50, former Flyers winger Andrei Kuzmenko scored. However, the goal came off the board after a coach's challenge for an offside.

Looking to create a spark, Nick Deslauriers tried to find a fight behind the play with Brandt Clarke and then Samuel Helenius, without a taker. Meanwhile, Nikita Grebenkin jumped out on the ice. The Flyers were penalized for too many men on the ice at 12:33. The Flyers killed the penalty, with Vladar making two saves. Through 14:40, shots on goal were 10-3.

Sean Couturier was called for holding Moore in the defensive zone at 14:49. The Flyers killed off this penalty with relative ease.

As play entered the final minute, Kuemper fought off a shot from Zegras. At 19:13, Drew Doughy cross-checked Michkov to the ice. The Flyers took 1:13 of carryover power play time into the second period.

Shots: Flyers 6 - Kings 10

Faceoffs: Flyers 14 - Kings 10

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Philly controlled most of the play for the first half of the period. LA pushed back a bit in the latter half but it was an overall period for the Flyers.

The Flyers used quick movement -- Travis Konecny to to Bobby Brink to an open Zegras on the weak side -- for a tic-tac toe power play goal at the 39-second mark.