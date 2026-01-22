Postgame RAV4: Flyers Lose Heartbreaker in Utah

At the 11:00 mark, Peterka went off for a hooking minor. The Flyers were unable to score but had a couple of looks at the net. Utah went to their second power play of the game at 14:54. Seeler returned to the box, this time for hooking. Philly navigated the kill successfully.

Couturier got high-sticked by Ian Cole under the visor near the Utah net. He went down the tunnel. Philly went back to the power play with seven seconds left in the period.

Shots: Flyers 10 (24 overall) - Utah 10 (17 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 14 (27 overall) - Utah 5 (14 overall)

THIRD PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyers took 1:53 of carryover power play time into the period. Philadelphia didn't develop any pressure and even took an icing.

With play back to even strength, Guenther had a near-miss scoring chance. At the other end, Vejmelka made a 10-bell save on Zegras off a 2-on-1 feed from Konecny.

Play went end-to-end on the next shift, too. After another near goal for the Mammoth, Tippett hit the post.

Juulsen dropped the gloves with Jack McBain at 11:49. McBain got the better of the tussle. Juulsen got a roughing minur in addition to the major.

At 12:47, Guenther fired a shot that pinballed off Sanheim, Ersson and then into the net. Schmaltz and Mikhail Sergachev got the assists. The lead was now back down to one goal.

The Flyers were now in hang-in mode. The majority of the play was in the Philadelphia defensive zone. Finally, the Flyers had their next offensive foray. Brink had a scoring chance in close. Couturier broke up a play in the neutral zone.

Utah pulled Vejmelka for an extra attacker. Hathaway was checked off the puck by Schmaltz with an empty net staring at him. Utah went offside with 46 seconds on the clock.

At 19:25, Keller corralled a bouncing puck and tied the game at 4-4. The unasisted goal forced overtime.

Shots: Flyers 5 (29 overall) - Utah 9 (26 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 6 (33 overall) - Utah 10 (24 overall)

OVERTIME SYNOPSIS

Tippett had a scoring chance. At 2:01, Keller converted a 2-on-1 feed from Guenther to end the game.

Shots: Flyers 0 (29 overall) - Utah 1 (27 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 1 (34 overall) - Utah 0 (24 overall)

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

Trevor Zegras – Christian Dvorak – Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov – Noah Cates – Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin – Lane Pederson – Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drydale

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

[Aleksei Kolosov]

Postgame RAV4 (RAV4 Things Revisited)

1. Fatigue Factor

The Flyers have had a very busy schedule the last few weeks, plus cross time-zone travel. The Mammoth, wrapping up a seven-game homestand, had the last three nights off and will not have any games on back-to-back nights in the month of January.

On Wednesday, the Flyers came out fast and furious right from the outset, forcing Utah to have to chase the game after two early goals. The Flyers bagged a power play goal early in the second period, but Utah started to take over the game. The Flyers, however, were opportunistic on their next power play and regained their equilibrium.

In the third period, Utah parlayed a power play goal and a 6-on-5 tally with an empty net behind them into a tie game.

2. Build from last game

Coming off a 2-1 win in Vegas on Monday, the Flyers looked to build off the positives from that game: goaltending, coverage structure, penalty killing execution and faceoff performance.

In Utah, the Flyers established a territorial advantage in the first period: something they lacked in the last game. The second period was more of a seesaw frame but the Flyers won the special teams battle and continued to win most of the faceoffs.

Philly showed more of a shooting mentality in this game. In addition to Dvorak's multi-goal game. Michkov fired seven shots on net. The third period started well enough before the game slipped away.

3. Konecny

Entering Wednesday's game, Travis Konecny led all Flyers players with 24 points since Dec. 1: a 24-game span. He was also coming off a two-goal night in Vegas. Against the Mammoth, he wasted no time setting up the game's first two goals (both at 5-on-5).

4. Playing with discipline

The Flyers were very clean with the puck in the first period. They took just one penalty. In the middle frame, Philly had some issues with failed clears. They took two additional penalties in the game -- the latter one was costly.