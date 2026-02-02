NHL names Travis Konecny Third Star of the Week

Flyers forward Travis Konecny was named the Third Star of the Week for the week of Jan. 26-Feb.1, 2026.

IMG_9543
By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

Flyers forward Travis Konecny was named the Third Star of the Week for the week of Jan. 26-Feb.1, 2026. Konecny led the NHL in goals and factored on seven of the Flyers eight total tallies (5-2—7) last week.

He and the team were shut out during a 4-0 loss to the New York Islanders Jan. 26, but Konecny rebounded by scoring his third career hat trick in a 5-3 defeat against the Columbus Blue Jackets Jan. 28. Konecny then registered 1-1—2 in each of his next two outings.

The 28-year-old Konecny, in his 10th NHL season (all w/ PHI), paces the Flyers in goals (22), assists (30) and points (52) through 53 total contests in 2025-26.

News Feed

Flyers Partner with Toyota to Host Students and Officers for PAL Game Presented by Toyota

Postgame RAV4: Flyers fall to Kings in OT

RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Kings

Friday Forecheck: TK Surges Through January

Flyers to Host Kids Day Presented by Xfinity on Saturday, January 31

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Doubled Up by Boston

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Bruins

Postgame RAV4: Konecny nets hat trick in 5-3 loss to Blue Jackets

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Blue Jackets

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Blanked by Islanders

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Roll Past Avalanche

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Avalanche

Flyers Charities Unveils Can't-Miss Lineup of Carnival Experiences

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Lose Heartbreaker in Utah

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Mammoth

The Flyers Way: The Orange & The Black Recap and Highlights

Postgame 5: Flyers leave Las Vegas with a win

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Golden Knights