NHL names Travis Konecny Third Star of the Week

Flyers forward Travis Konecny was named the Third Star of the Week for the week of Jan. 26-Feb.1, 2026. Konecny led the NHL in goals and factored on seven of the Flyers eight total tallies (5-2—7) last week.

He and the team were shut out during a 4-0 loss to the New York Islanders Jan. 26, but Konecny rebounded by scoring his third career hat trick in a 5-3 defeat against the Columbus Blue Jackets Jan. 28. Konecny then registered 1-1—2 in each of his next two outings.

The 28-year-old Konecny, in his 10th NHL season (all w/ PHI), paces the Flyers in goals (22), assists (30) and points (52) through 53 total contests in 2025-26.