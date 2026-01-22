Flyers Charities Unveils Can't-Miss Lineup of Carnival Experiences

Flyers Charities will host the annual Flyers Charities Carnival on Sunday, February 1, delivering the ultimate fan experience for Flyers fans of all ages. Tickets are still available for purchase at FlyersCarnival.com.

Ahead of the marquee event, Flyers Charities has unveiled this year’s can’t-miss lineup of fan experiences for this year’s Carnival, featuring the return of beloved fan favorites alongside all-new experiences.

Families are encouraged to attend, as children 12 and under receive free admission. With the purchase of one adult ticket, fans can reserve entry for up to four children 12 and under. In addition, the first 5,000 attendees will receive a Flyers Charities Carnival tote bag presented by Comcast NBCUniversal as part of their Carnival experience.

Now running for nearly five decades, the marquee, fan-favorite event is one of the longest-tenured and most successful one-day charity events hosted by a professional sports franchise anywhere in the country. Since its inception, Flyers Charities has raised over $34 million for charity. Flyers Charities creates strong communities by eliminating financial barriers and reviving play spaces to grow the game of hockey and aiding local families affected by cancer throughout the Greater Philadelphia region.

2026 Flyers Charities Carnival Activations

Player Sign & Snaps

To ensure fans can meet their favorite player, Sign & Snaps are still available at FlyersCarnival.com. Sign & Snaps include one (1) photo and two (2) autographs with the player. Up to six (6) people can get into the one (1) photo. Fans can look forward to meeting the entire Flyers roster including the team’s newest additions including Trevor Zegras, Dan Vladar, and Christian Dvorak. By purchasing Sign & Snaps in advance, fans are able to plan their day around the allotted time to ensure they incorporate other activations within their time at Carnival.

Tailgate Games with Players

Fans can go head-to-head with their favorite players in a variety of tailgate-style games, including Axe Throwing, Cornhole, Ladder Toss, Giant Darts, and Giant Pong. For the first time, fans will also have the opportunity to compete against players in Pop-A-Shot.

Players Favorite Things Baskets & Flea Market

Fans will have the opportunity to bid on exclusive items through the Flyers Charities online auction, featuring curated baskets filled with players’ favorite treats, hobbies, and apparel. The auction launches January 26 online at FlyersCharities.com and will remain open on-site throughout the Flyers Charities Carnival. Game-used equipment from the Flyers and players across the league will also be available for bidding.

In addition, fans can shop the Carnival Flea Market, offering a selection of classic merchandise, memorabilia, and other unique items.

Add-On Experiences Available for Purchase

Additionally, fans can pre-purchase tickets for the below special experiences:

Pictures with Head Coach Rick Tocchet, General Manager Daniel Briere and President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones

Fans can purchase tickets for photo sessions with Head Coach Rick Tocchet, General Manager Daniel Briere and President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones. Learn more about each session at FlyersCharities.com.

Locker Room Tours

Fans can purchase tickets for a behind-the-scenes tour of the Flyers locker room, offering a rare glimpse into one of the most exclusive spaces in the organization. During the tour, fans will have the opportunity to explore where the team prepares on game day and experience the locker room just like their favorite Flyer.

Shot on Goal

Fans have their own opportunity to hit the ice with Shot on Goal. Fans who purchase this activation get the chance to take a shot on goal right on the Flyers’ ice. It’s an unforgettable, up-close experience that brings fans closer to the game than ever before.