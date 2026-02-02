Flyers Partner with Toyota to Host Students and Officers for PAL Game Presented by Toyota

On Thursday, February 5, in partnership with Toyota, the Philadelphia Flyers will host 200 students and officers from the 18 Police Athletic League (PAL) centers across Philadelphia for the team’s annual PAL Game presented by Toyota. The community initiative game will include special in-game experiences for PAL members and further the three organizations’ shared mission to provide youth with educational and recreational opportunities they otherwise would not be afforded.

“The Tri-State Toyota Dealers are proud to host the Police Athletic League at this Flyers game and celebrate PAL’s incredible impact within the community,” said Paul Muller, President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association. “PAL plays a meaningful role in supporting young people through positive engagement, mentorship, and community-building, and the dedicated officers involved make a lasting difference every day. Partnering with the Flyers, we’re excited to bring these officers, kids, and families together for a memorable night.”

“The Flyers are thrilled to once again host our PAL Game in partnership with Toyota,” said Flyers Chief Revenue and Business Officer Todd Glickman. “By combining forces to support PAL and its members, together we accomplish our shared goal of supporting next generation of athletes here in Philadelphia.”

Prior to PAL Game, the Flyers and Toyota will host a youth ball hockey clinic for more than 30 students led by Flyers players on Wednesday, February 4. Each participant will receive Flyers X Toyota gift bags, creating a memorable, hands-on experience both on and away from the rink. To conclude the event, the Flyers will donate ball hockey equipment to the recreation center, helping expand access and opportunity for kids to continue playing the game of hockey in their community.

To kick off the evening, Rayan Kasa a student from Ford PAL Center, will participate in a Ceremonial Puck Drop. Kasa will also represent PAL when he is sworn in as Mayor of the Day on Wednesday, March 25 for PAL Day at City Hall presented by Toyota Tri-State Dealers Association. Throughout the evening, PAL students will take part in multiple game night experiences including high fiving Flyers players as they head out to the ice, watching warmups from the penalty box, riding the Zambonis pregame and during intermission and more. Watching warmups from the Flyers bench will be PAL Officer of the Year Officer Joseph Ellerby and PAL students from Ford PAL Center.

To add to the special evening, during the game Toyota will donate $25,000 to support PAL’s ongoing commitment to breaking down barriers, fostering inclusivity and building a future where every member of our community can themselves as leaders.