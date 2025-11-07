Postgame RAV4: Flyers Down Predators in Nashville

The Philadelphia Flyers churned out a 3-1 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night. Philly swept the two-game season series with Nashville and won both games on their brief road trip this week.

Ryan O'Reilly (6th goal of the season) was credited with the lone goal of the first period for either side. In the second period, the Flyers turned the tide with goals from Matvei Michkov (2nd) and Noah Cates (4th). Travis Konecny (ENG, 5th) sealed the win with a late third period empty net goal.

Flyers defenseman Cam York played an exceptionally strong game on both sides of the puck. Offensively, he was vital to Philadelphia's first and third goals of the game.

Both goalies played well in this game. Dan Vladar earned the win with 22 saves on 23 shots. Juuse Saros (23 saves on 25 shots) took the hard-luck loss.

First period synopsis

Nashville dominated the first half of the period. Vladar made nine saves to keep the game under control. The Flyers came on over the latter portion of the frame.

At 1:44, the Predators benefited from puck luck to grab a quick 1-0 lead. A shot by Filip Forsberg hit off Jamie Drysdale's chest, popped in the air and landed behind Vladar in the net. The puck did not appear to touch O'Reilly but he was credited with the goal. The assists went to Forsberg and Nick Blankenburg.

As the period moved past the midway mark, the Flyers regained equilibrium after strong shifts from the Rodrigo Abols, Sean Couturier and Noah Cates lines.

The Flyers got the game's first power play at 19:35 as Brady Skjei went off for hooking. The Flyers took 1:35 of carryover power play time into the second period.

Shots: Flyers 7 - Predators 10

Faceoffs: Flyers 9 - Predators 5

Notable:

* The Flyers' best scoring chance belonged to Travis Konecny, who was robbed of a goal by Saros.

* The Couturier line provided a much-needed stabilizing shift after Nashville had nearly all the momentum.

* Philly also came up with several blocked shots when they got hemmed in their own end early.

Second period synopsis

This was a much better -- and more structurally sound -- period for the Flyers. Overall play was fairly even but the Flyers proved more opportunistic.

Philly was unable to score during the carryover power play. However, at 4:43, the Flyers got the game evened up at 1-1.

Cam York made the play happen with his elusiveness. He found soft ice and patiently fed Michkov, who made no mistake in beating Saros from the slot. The assists went to York and Sean Couturier.