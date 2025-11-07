Postgame RAV4: Flyers Down Predators in Nashville

The Philadelphia Flyers churned out a 3-1 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night.

By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers churned out a 3-1 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night. Philly swept the two-game season series with Nashville and won both games on their brief road trip this week.

Ryan O'Reilly (6th goal of the season) was credited with the lone goal of the first period for either side. In the second period, the Flyers turned the tide with goals from Matvei Michkov (2nd) and Noah Cates (4th). Travis Konecny (ENG, 5th) sealed the win with a late third period empty net goal.

Flyers defenseman Cam York played an exceptionally strong game on both sides of the puck. Offensively, he was vital to Philadelphia's first and third goals of the game.

Both goalies played well in this game. Dan Vladar earned the win with 22 saves on 23 shots. Juuse Saros (23 saves on 25 shots) took the hard-luck loss.

First period synopsis

Nashville dominated the first half of the period. Vladar made nine saves to keep the game under control. The Flyers came on over the latter portion of the frame.

At 1:44, the Predators benefited from puck luck to grab a quick 1-0 lead. A shot by Filip Forsberg hit off Jamie Drysdale's chest, popped in the air and landed behind Vladar in the net. The puck did not appear to touch O'Reilly but he was credited with the goal. The assists went to Forsberg and Nick Blankenburg.

As the period moved past the midway mark, the Flyers regained equilibrium after strong shifts from the Rodrigo Abols, Sean Couturier and Noah Cates lines.

The Flyers got the game's first power play at 19:35 as Brady Skjei went off for hooking. The Flyers took 1:35 of carryover power play time into the second period.

Shots: Flyers 7 - Predators 10
Faceoffs: Flyers 9 - Predators 5

Notable:

* The Flyers' best scoring chance belonged to Travis Konecny, who was robbed of a goal by Saros.

* The Couturier line provided a much-needed stabilizing shift after Nashville had nearly all the momentum.

* Philly also came up with several blocked shots when they got hemmed in their own end early.

Second period synopsis

This was a much better -- and more structurally sound -- period for the Flyers. Overall play was fairly even but the Flyers proved more opportunistic.

Philly was unable to score during the carryover power play. However, at 4:43, the Flyers got the game evened up at 1-1.

Cam York made the play happen with his elusiveness. He found soft ice and patiently fed Michkov, who made no mistake in beating Saros from the slot. The assists went to York and Sean Couturier.

Vladar and company withstood a furious scramble around the Flyers' net.

Nashville went to their first power play at 14:11. Shortly before an Owen Tippett hooking penalty expired, Garnet Hathaway touched off a multi-player scrum. Two players per side received minors at 16:05 (Hathaway and Travis Sanheim for Philadelphia, Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault for Nashville). There was no change in manpower.

At 17:37, the Flyers grabbed a 2-1 lead. Konecny twice denied clearing attempts by Nashville. The Predators got caught with Tyson Jost leaving the defensive zone early. Seeing an open lane, Drysdale attacked down the middle into the slot. Saros made an excellent initial save but Cates potted the rebound. The assists went to Drysdale and Konecny.

Shots: Flyers 10 (17 overall) - Predators 10 (20 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 9 (18 overall) - Predators 10 (15 overall)

Notable:

* The .Flyers did a good job at pushing Nashville to the perimeter in the Philadelphia zone.

* Vladar, meanwhile, looked razor sharp in goal through two periods.

Third period synopsis

The Predators went to their second power play of the game at 2:16. Noah Juulsen got the gate for roughing. The Flyers killed it off in good shape.

Saros made a tough blocker save of Sanheim on what initially looked to be a well-placed shot. The game remained 2-1 Flyers.

Nashville won a couple board battles and the Flyers were unable to clear the defensive zone. However, Philadelphia once again contained Nashville to the perimeter before they were finally able to get a stoppage.

Hathaway retaliated on a high check from Skjei. The lone penalty (roughing) went to Hathaway at 11:36. Vladar made a save off his mask with abour 35 seconds left on the penalty.

Saros got caught out of the net but recovered just in time to stop a scoring chance for Couturier. One shift later, Nashville pulled Saros for a 6-on-5 attack.

Finally, York lobbed the puck after moving around the net. Dvorak claimed the puck and sent it to Konecny, who scored into the empty net for a 3-1 lead at the 18:47 mark. Dvorak and York earned the assist.

The Predators pulled Saros again. No further scoring ensued.

Shots: Flyers 9 (26 overall) - Predators 3 (23 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 9 (27 overall) - Predators 12 (27 overall)

Notable:

* A strong closeout from the Flyers.

* The Flyers' top defensive pairing and Drysdale were especially important in the victory: stick-on-puck plays, two-way awareness, and ranginess.

Flyers Starting Lineup

Trevor Zegras – Christian Dvorak –Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov – Sean Couturier – Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin – Noah Cates – Travis Konecny
Nicolas Deslauriers - Rodrigo Abols – Garnet Hathaway

Cam York – Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler – Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae – Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar
[Samuel Ersson]

Postgame Rav4 (Rav4 Things Revisited)

1. Replicate Montreal game process.

The game did not start out that way for the Flyers. As the first period moved along, the Flyers began to attack in the middle of the ice.

2. Zegras the catalyst

The Flyers' leading point-getter this season had a quiet night from a statistical standpoint (one shot on goal, one attempt blocked). However, he made several subtle good plays with the puck.

3. Key game for Michkov

The 20-year-old Russian forward mentally needed the goal he scored in the second period. It's something he needs to build from on Saturday and beyond.

4. Discipline and special teams

The Flyers went 0-for-1 on the power play. They went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. The retaliatory Hathaway penalty happened at a crucial juncture. Vladar (two saves) and the PK delivered.

