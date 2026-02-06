Postgame RAV4: Drysdale Forced OT in Loss to Sens

In the final game before the Olympic break, the Philadelphia Flyers lost in overtime to the Ottawa Senators at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday evening. A late 6-on-5 goal by Jamie Drysdale sent the game to overtime.

The teams traded off 2-on-1 rushes in OT before Tim Stutzle (28th goal of the season) won the game in sudden death after a pass from Brady Tkachuk. The goal was Stutzle's second overtime winner of the season against the Flyers.Ottawa swept the three-game season series.

The first period was scoreless. It took 14-plus minutes for the Flyers to register their first shot on net of the game. Midway through the second period, Nick Cousins (8th) gave the Senators a 1-0 lead.

Through 40 minutes, the Flyers had just eight shots on goal compared to 14 missed shots and 10 that were blocked.

The game remained 1-0 until late in the third period. Drysdale (5th) wristed home the tying goal with 1:14 left in regulation.

Dan Vladar made 25 saves on 27 shots. At the other end of the ice, Ottawa's James Reimer stopped 14 of 15 shots.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Vladar made the game's first two saves, denying Jordan Spence, Claude Giroux and Lars Eller. At 7:39, Vladar erased a turnover on a failed clear with a save on ex-Flyer Cousins.

Shots on goal were 5-0 Ottawa through 10:10. Nick Seeler used a quick defensive stick to break up a potential Dylan Cozens scoring chance. Shot attempts were 13-6 Ottawa. The Flyers had two attempts blocked and missed the net on four others.

At 15:35, the Flyers finally registered a shot on goal (Denver Barkey). Moments later, Travis Sanheim followed up with another.

With 40.7 seconds left in the period, Drake Batherson received a hooking penalty on Zegras in the Ottawa defensive zone. The Flyers took 1:20 of carryover power play time into the second period.

Shots: Flyers 2 - Senators 8

Faceoffs: Flyers 8 - Senators 6

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyers did not generate a shot during the carryover 5-on-4. Around the four-minute mark, Matvei Michkov backhanded a shot on net.

On a delayed Flyers penalty, Vladar made a full extension pad save on Cousins. Moments earlier, Cousins stripped the puck away from Sean Couturier, who took the hooking penalty.

Noah Cates had a good clearing play. Michkov turned over a puck in the defense zone. Through 8:41, shots on goal were 5-2 Ottawa. At 9:15, Christian Dvorak sent a left circle shot right to Reimer's awaiting glove.

At 9:55, the Senators took a lead. Cousins knocked home the puck from the doorstep. The assists went to Shane Pinto and Michael Amadio. The goal sequence developed because Ottawa won a pair of puck battles.

Noah Cates fired a 20-foot shot on net at 14:13. The rebound just eluded Michkov. At the other end, Vladar stopped Brady Tkachuk from 14 feet.

The Flyers applied extended pressure after Cozens lost his skate blade in the defensive zone. Ottawa hung on until they could take an icing.

Philly had a 3-on-2 rush directly off a Vladar blocker save. Noah Juulsen joined the play but fired a shot wide.

In the waning seconds the Senators had a scoring chance off the rush.

Shots: Flyers 6 (8 overall) - Senators 13 (21 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 6 (14 overall) - Senators 6 (15 overall)

THIRD PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyers juggled their line combinations: Christian Dvorak centered Trevor Zegras and Travis Konecny. Couturier centered Nikita Grebenkin and Owen Tippett. Denver Barkey moved from wing to center Carl Grudstrom and Garnet Hathaway on the fourth line. Noah Cates' line was left untouched.

Vladar sealed the near-side post nicely on a backhanded shot by Eller at 2:13. At 4:11, Konecny put a shot off Reimer's mask. Through seven minutes, shots on goal were 3-1 Ottawa.

Sean Couturier had a scoring chance moving across down low. Through 10 minutes, shots were 4-3 Ottawa (25-11 overall).

The Flyers pulled Vladar with 2:14 left for a 6-on-5. At 18:46, Drysdale took a cross-ice pass from Brink. From the left circle, Drysdale scored on a wrist shot. The second assist went to Zegras.