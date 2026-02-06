Friday Forecheck: Olympic Sendoff

The Philadelphia Flyers honored their five 2026 Winter Olympics representatives on Thursday with a press conference before the morning skate and a pregame introduction ceremony.

By Bill Meltzer
The Philadelphia Flyers honored their five 2026 Winter Olympics representatives on Thursday with a press conference before the morning skate and a pregame introduction ceremony. Although Rodrigo Abols (Latvia) is unable to participate in the tournament due to a lower-body injury, he was among the Flyers honored before the team's game against the Ottawa Senators. The Flyers have three participating players in Milan-Cortina: Rasmus Ristolainen, Travis Sanheim and Dan Vladar. Additionally, Flyers coach Rick Tocchet will serve on Jon Cooper's staff as a Team Canada assistant.

The Flyers' Olympic participants will depart together for Italy on Saturday night. Thereafter, they become rivals for a couple of weeks.

Sanheim said, "Once you get there, it's only about your team and you focus on winning. You worry about your teammates in Philly when you get back."

During the press conference on Thursday morning, each of the Flyers at the podium had an item they will use during the tournament. Goaltender Vladar had a brand new mask with a Czech national motif. The mask was designed by Franny Drummond from Paint Zoo. Sanheim had his black Team Canada helmet with maple leaf decals. Ristolainen had one of his Team Finland hockey gloves. Tocchet, meanwhile, had a team Canada glove with an attached whistle for use during practice.

Below is an overview of the three participating Flyers players and their viewpoints on the tournament.

Rasmus Ristolainen (defenseman, Finland): Internationally, the greatest moment of Ristolainen's career came on January 5, 2014. He scored in overtime against previously undefeated Team Sweden to capture the World Championship gold medal. It was his third goal of the tourney. Two years later, Ristolainen played in the World Cup of Hockey tournament. Last year, Ristolainen was named to Finland's 4 Nations Face Off squad but had to withdraw due to a triceps injury that required surgery. The 31-year-old defenseman has simplified his game in recent seasons; looking less for big hits and offensive opportunities in favor of playing a more positionally sound game. When healthy, he has been an effective presence for Philly. Meanwhile, Ristolainen is excited to play his first international hockey in a decade.

"I think we've got a really good team; a really good chance to win. We're going to go there to win," Ristolainen said on Thursday.

Travis Sanheim (defenseman, Canada): The 29-year-old reigning Barry Ashbee Trophy winner first gained leaguewide scouting notice around the NHL at the 2014 IIHF Under-18 World Championship. His strong tourney (including six assists in seven games) cemented him as a first-round lock at the 2014 NHL Draft. Later, Sanheim represented Team Canada at the 2015-16 World Junior Championship. At the senior level, Sanheim donned the Canadian national team sweater for the silver-medal winning squad at the 2022 IIHF Worlds. Last year, Sanheim was part of Team Canada's championship roster at the 4 Nations Face Off. Months later, he dressed in all eight games Canada played at the 2025 World Championships.

Reflecting on his recent national team experiences, Sanheim said that he's learned a lot about the elevated level of play that it takes to compete in major international tournaments. It's not about personal ice time or statistics. It's only about winning.

"Just being around those guys, and how they prepare. And winning on top of it. I think I set myself up good moving into this tournament. I'm really excited to get back with a lot of those guys," Sanheim said.

Dan Vladař (goaltender, Czechia): The 28-year-old Czech netminder is recently returned to the lineup after recovering from a lower-body injury. Internationally, Vladař has represented the Czech Republic at various junior levels as well as during the 2005 IIHF World Championships. At the 2025 Worlds, he appeared in four games, posting a sparkling 3-0-0 record, 1.09 goals against average and .951 save percentage. Most notably, he shut out Team Germany. During his junior hockey career, Vladař helped backstop his national team to a silver medal at the 2014 Under-18 World Championships. He was a backup goalie at the 2015-16 World Junior Championship and made two starts at the 2016-17 WJC.

Vladar said that he's excited to travel in conjunction with his Flyers' teammates. He feels that all have earned the honor that's been bestowed upon them. "I'm really proud of those guys but once we land, it's horse blinders for me. No friends," Vladar added.

