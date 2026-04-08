Postgame RAV4: Flyers Beguile Devils, 5-1

Shots: Flyers 8 (15 overall) - Devils 9 (19 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 15 (20 overall) - Devils 5 (11 overall)
THIRD PERIOD SYNOPSIS
The Flyers had some early nervous moments as Vladar was able to corral a loose puck. They held on and finally cleared the zone. New Jersey continued to try to make east-west plays.
Tippett won a foot race for a loose puck and sent a gorgeous pass from behind the net out to Foerster. The puck handcuffed Foerter, however.
The Flyers took their second delay of game penalty -- this time Denver Barkey -- at 8:20. New Jersey did not record a shot. A Jack Hughes setup for brother Luke Hughes missed connections.
Ristolainen caught a high stick from Brian Halonen at 10:47. Markstrom fought off a Martone shot. New Jersey cleared the rebound down the ice. Upon re-entry, Tippett attempted to toe-drag around Siegenthaler. He subsequently tried a between-the-legs play.
Konecny made a nice play from his knees behind the net, intended for Dvorak. Subsequently, the Devils went offside at 15:01. Shots were 4-2 New Jersey, but nearly all the play was bottled up in the middle.
The Devils pulled Markstrom for an extra attacker as play resumed. Vladar covered a Meier deflection off a point shot that missed the net as play resumed, Vladar made a pad save on Bratt. Play continued. Finally Tippett got the puck out of the zone and the Devils brought it back in offside. The play was ruled and intentional offside.
New Jersey pulled Markstrom again. Finally, Seeler flipped up the puck and it landed to slide into the empty net at 17:09. The goal was unassisted.
Shots: Flyers 3 (18 overall) - Devils 5 (24 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 7(27 overall) - Devils 9 (20 overall)
FLYERS STARTING LINEUP
Tyson Foerster – Trevor Zegras – Owen Tippett
Travis Konecny – Christian Dvorak – Porter Martone
Alex Bump– Noah Cates – Matvei Michkov
Denver Barkey – Sean Couturier -- Luke Glendening
Travis Sanheim – Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York – Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler – Emil Andrae
Dan Vladar
[Samuel Ersson]
Postgame RAV4 (RAV4 Things Revisited)
1. Goals from different sources
Just what the doctor ordered: three different players with multi-point nights by the end of two periods and two players with two goal games going.
2. Neutral zone forecheck
The Flyers had puck management issues in the first period that gave New Jersey short ice too often. However, in the second period, the Flyers' puck management improved significantly and their 1-2-2 neutral zone forecheck clicked in place. New Jersey found itself frustrated and Philly truly took over control.
As the third period rolled around, the Flyers continued to break up attempted plays by New Jersey.
3, Special teams
The Flyers went 1-for-2 on the power play. They were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Winning the special teams battle was a big factor in the victory.
4. Tyson Foerster