Postgame RAV4: Flyers Beguile Devils, 5-1

In the second period, it was Tyson Foerster's turn to score quick back-to-back goals (12th and 13th). Matvei Michkov assisted on both tallies. On the latter, Zegras collected his third point of the night. Philly went on to control most of the frame -- minus two penalties -- and carried a 4-1 lead to the second intermission.

Dan Vladar cranked out another outstanding game whenever tested. The Czech Olympian turned aside 23 of 24 shots. Jacob Markstrom (13 saves on 17 shots) took the loss.

With the victory, the Flyers maintained its third-place position in the Metropolitan Division.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Travis Konecny had the Flyers' first shot -- and scoring chance -- of the game.

After the next shift started, Zegras provided a 1-0 lead. Owen Tippett froze the defense, and went behind the net and passed to Sanheim. Sanheim then threaded a perfect pass to Zegras, who finished it off at 1:56. Sanheim and Tippett collected apples.