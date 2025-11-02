Postgame RAV4: Fast Start, Late Push Falls Short

Matthews tied the game at 6:16 and he hammered a shot past Vladar, Morgan Rielly and Nicolas Robertson assisted. Shortly before the goal, Tyson Foerster painfully blocked a Rielly shot off the inside of his left ankle. Foerster immediately hobbled down the tunnel after the goal. He soon returned to the bench.

Shots on goal were 4-4 through 11:33.

Toronto went to a four-minute power play at 13:02 In the offensive zone, Konecny was penalized for high-sticking and then got tagged with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The Flyers killed the penalties off while allowing just one shot on goal. One shift after Konecny exited the penalty box, Philly escaped a very dangerous turnover in the neutral zone.

Shots: Flyers 7 - Maple Leafs 6

Faceoffs: Flyers 9 - Maple Leafs 18

Notable:

Without Sean Couturier in the lineup, the Flyers had a tough first period in the faceoff circle. Trevor Zegras went 0-for-8.

Travis Sanheim led all skaters with 8:56 of ice time in the first period.

Second period synopsis

Toronto was called for too many men on the ice at 1:09. Trevor Zegras hit both posts on a one-timer from the top of the right circle. In the final two seconds, after Dvorak kept the play going, Konecny had a scoring chance in the slot.

At 8:14, with a screen in front, McCabe's fluttering point shot found the net past Vladar to put Toronto in the lead, 2-1. The assists went to Chris Tanev and Matias Macceli.

Rodrigo Abols limped down the tunnel. He returned a few shifts later.

A strong shift for the Noah Cates line produced a Flyers power play at 12:53. Max Domi went off for hooking. Both units had great chances. Stolarz had help from his goal post.

Toronto opened a 3-1 lead at 17:33. The Flyers got caught in a line chance. Subsequently, Robertson (3rd) sniped a goal from the deep spot. The assists went to Matthew Knies and John Taveres.

Shots: Flyers 6 (13 overall) - Maple Leafs 11 (17 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 5 (14 overall) - Maple Leafs 18 (29 overall)

Notable:

Despite the puck movement the Flyers generated, their inability to score on their second period power play loomed large as Toronto extended their lead to two goals.

The period in general saw the Flyers spend too much time defending. However, 10 missed shots in the offensive end by the Flyers made the 11-6 shot disparity stand out even more.

Through two periods, Cowan was 12-for-13 on faceoffs. Zegras was 1-for-11.

Third period synopsis

Cowan beat Vladar high to the blocker side at 33 seconds into the third period for a 4-1 lead. The assist went to Tavares. Vladar exited the game. Kolosov entered in relief.

Jarnkrok went off for high sticking at 1:47. Kolosov stopped Bobby McMann on a shorthanded 2-on-1 at the end of the unsuccessful man advantage.

The Flyers had a would-be Abols goal waved off for a high-sticked puck at 4:06.

At 8:23, the whistle blew. Tanev was down in a heap at the defensive blue line after a collision with Mickkov. Their heads appeared to collide. A stretcher was brought out on the ice and Tanev was assisted off for further evaluation. Michkov received an interference minor.

At 10:36, McCabe went off on a cross-checking minor against Michkov. The Flyers did not score.

After a long delayed call, Simon Benoit went off for roughing behind the Toronto net. With 3:52 left, Foerster ripped a Zegras feed into the net from the left circle. The assists went to Zegras and Michkov at 16:08.