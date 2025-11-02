Postgame RAV4: Fast Start, Late Push Falls Short

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5-2, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

Christian Dvorak (3rd) got the Flyers off a quick lead in the first period. Auston Matthews (6th) drew Toronto even. Midway through the second period, a screened point shot goal by Jake McCabe (2nd) gave Toronto the lead.

Easton Cowan (1st NHL goal) extended the Toronto lead to 4-1 in the opening minute of the final stanza. Tyson Foerster (PPG, 4th) cut the gap to two goals before Calle Jarnkok (4th) tacked on an empty net goal for the final 5-2 margin.

Dan Vladar stopped 15 of 19 shots for the Flyers before being pulled 33 seconds into the third period. Aleksei Kolosov relieved the starter, stopping all seven shots he saw. Anthony Stolarz maded 31 saves on 33 shots for Toronto.

The Flyers went 1-for-6 on the power play. They were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill including a four-minute kill in the first period.

First period synopsis

Just 1:09 after the opening faceoff, the Flyers led 1-0. Travis Konecny retrieved a puck behind the and got it to Nikita Grebenkin. After a quick centering pass, Dvorak roofed a shot to the glove side. The assists went to Grebenkin and Konecny.

Matthews tied the game at 6:16 and he hammered a shot past Vladar, Morgan Rielly and Nicolas Robertson assisted. Shortly before the goal, Tyson Foerster painfully blocked a Rielly shot off the inside of his left ankle. Foerster immediately hobbled down the tunnel after the goal. He soon returned to the bench.

Shots on goal were 4-4 through 11:33.

Toronto went to a four-minute power play at 13:02 In the offensive zone, Konecny was penalized for high-sticking and then got tagged with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The Flyers killed the penalties off while allowing just one shot on goal. One shift after Konecny exited the penalty box, Philly escaped a very dangerous turnover in the neutral zone.

Shots: Flyers 7 - Maple Leafs 6

Faceoffs: Flyers 9 - Maple Leafs 18

Notable:

  • Without Sean Couturier in the lineup, the Flyers had a tough first period in the faceoff circle. Trevor Zegras went 0-for-8.
  • Travis Sanheim led all skaters with 8:56 of ice time in the first period.

Second period synopsis

Toronto was called for too many men on the ice at 1:09. Trevor Zegras hit both posts on a one-timer from the top of the right circle. In the final two seconds, after Dvorak kept the play going, Konecny had a scoring chance in the slot.

At 8:14, with a screen in front, McCabe's fluttering point shot found the net past Vladar to put Toronto in the lead, 2-1. The assists went to Chris Tanev and Matias Macceli.

Rodrigo Abols limped down the tunnel. He returned a few shifts later.

A strong shift for the Noah Cates line produced a Flyers power play at 12:53. Max Domi went off for hooking. Both units had great chances. Stolarz had help from his goal post.

Toronto opened a 3-1 lead at 17:33. The Flyers got caught in a line chance. Subsequently, Robertson (3rd) sniped a goal from the deep spot. The assists went to Matthew Knies and John Taveres.

Shots: Flyers 6 (13 overall) - Maple Leafs 11 (17 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 5 (14 overall) - Maple Leafs 18 (29 overall)

Notable:

  • Despite the puck movement the Flyers generated, their inability to score on their second period power play loomed large as Toronto extended their lead to two goals.
  • The period in general saw the Flyers spend too much time defending. However, 10 missed shots in the offensive end by the Flyers made the 11-6 shot disparity stand out even more.
  • Through two periods, Cowan was 12-for-13 on faceoffs. Zegras was 1-for-11.

Third period synopsis

Cowan beat Vladar high to the blocker side at 33 seconds into the third period for a 4-1 lead. The assist went to Tavares. Vladar exited the game. Kolosov entered in relief.

Jarnkrok went off for high sticking at 1:47. Kolosov stopped Bobby McMann on a shorthanded 2-on-1 at the end of the unsuccessful man advantage.

The Flyers had a would-be Abols goal waved off for a high-sticked puck at 4:06.

At 8:23, the whistle blew. Tanev was down in a heap at the defensive blue line after a collision with Mickkov. Their heads appeared to collide. A stretcher was brought out on the ice and Tanev was assisted off for further evaluation. Michkov received an interference minor.

At 10:36, McCabe went off on a cross-checking minor against Michkov. The Flyers did not score.

After a long delayed call, Simon Benoit went off for roughing behind the Toronto net. With 3:52 left, Foerster ripped a Zegras feed into the net from the left circle. The assists went to Zegras and Michkov at 16:08.

The Flyers pulled Kolosov for a six-on-five attack. Oliver Ekman-Larsson boarded Brink, putting Flyers on a six-on-four.

Shots: Flyers 19 (33 overall) - Maple Leafs 9 (26 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 15 (29 overall) - Maple Leafs 9 (38 overall)

Notable:

  • The Michkov-Tanev collision looked accidental. The outcome was very unfortunate. Hopefully Tanev will be OK.

Flyers Starting Lineup

Nikita Grebenkin - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett - Trevor Zegras – Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster – Noah Cates – Bobby Brink
Rodrigo Abols – Jacob Gaucher - Garnet Hathaway

Cam York – Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler – Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula – Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar
[Aleksei Kolosov]

Postgame Rav4 (Rav4 Things Revisited)

1. Zegras goes for an eight-game home point streak.

Zegras' power play double-doink proved to be an important moment in the game. Toronto went on to pull away on the scoreboard. Zegras later earned the primary assist on Foerster's goal to extend his streak.

2. Michkov on the cusp of a breakout.

The Russian forward's second goal of the season will have to wait. Saturday, as with most of the Flyers, was not his night. He did garner a secondary assist on the Foerster goal.

3. Getting to the inside.

The Flyers went into the game with a strategy to get pucks and traffic to the net. It didn't happen with nearly enough frequency on this night until the latter stages. Too many shots got passed up, for one thing.

4. Containing Matthews.

Matthews' first period goal changed the complexion of the game. It was his only point of the night but a pivotal play.

