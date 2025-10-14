 Postgame RAV4: Captain Spurs Flyers to First Win

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Florida Panthers, 5-2, in the Xfinity Mobile Arena home opener on Monday evening. A four-point game from captain Sean Couturier (two goals, two assists) led the way for Philadelphia.

Tyson Foerster (1st) scored the only goal of the first period. Sean Couturier (1st) extended the lead to 2-0 in the latter portion of the second period before Sam Reinhart (SHG, 2nd) got the goal back shorthanded.

In the third period, Sam Bennett (PPG, 1st) knotted the score at 2-2. Couturier (2nd) restored a lead with his second tally of the game. Bobby Brink (ENG, 2nd) scored a 5-on-6 goal for insurance. Christian Dvorak (1st) added an additional empty netter to close out the scoring.

Dan Vladar earned the win with 24 saves on 26 shots. Daniil Tarasov stopped 17 out of 20 shots.

The Flyers went 0-for-5 on the power play with a shorthanded goal against. They were 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyers came out with pace and generated the game's first power play at 1:23 (Aaron Ekblad, slashing minor). Philly generated good early pressure. Later, Vladar denied a shorthanded 2-on-1.

At 4:30, Owen Tippett was sent off for slashing. The Flyers killed the minor penalty.

The Flyers had six of the game's first nine shots on net over the first nine minutes.

Foerster made it 1-0 at 8:54. Sean Couturier made a strong forechecking play to break up an Uvis Balinskis play up the wall. Couturier's pass attempt went off Sam Bennett to Foerster. Cutting to his right, Foerster moved into the left slot and wristed a shot home to the blocker side. The lone assist went to Couturier.