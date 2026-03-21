Postgame RAV4: California Sweep

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the San Jose Sharks, 4-1, at the "Shark Tank" on Saturday afternoon. The Flyers swept their three-game California road trip and extended their road winning streak to seven straight games.

The first period was scoreless. The red hot Owen Tippett (26th goal of the season) gave Philly a 1-0 lead early in the middle frame. Dmitry Orlov (PPG, 3rd) later tied the game.

In the third period, the Flyers re-took the lead on a goal from Chtistian Dvorak (PPG, 14th). Travis Sanheim (ENG, 8th) and Noah Cates (ENG, 15th) added insurance late in the period.

Dan Vladar earned the win. He stopped 24 of 25 shots. Alex Nedeljkovic took the loss, making 24 saves on 26.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The first period was relatively low-event and evenly played. That was a positive for the Flyers in their third game in less than four nights.

At 1:48, veteran heavyweights Garrett Wilson and Ryan Reaves dropped the gloves.

Philly went on the game's first power play. At 5:09, Collin Graf went off for hooking. The Flyers were unable to score.

Christian Dvorak broke up a very dangerous scoring chance for Adam Gaudette. Otherwise, it probably would have been a goal.

The Sharks went to a 5-on-4 man advantage when Trevor Zegras was called for a kneeing minor (looked more like a trip). The Flyers' PK generated a shorthanded chance for Owen Tippett.

San Jose went back to the power play when Philly was called for too many men at 15:40, San Jose was better organized on this opportunity but Philly killed it off again.

Shots: Flyers 6 - Sharks 6

Faceoffs; Flyers 9 - Sharks 8

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Tippett scored his 5th goal in eight games. Taking a pass from Zegras, Tippett entered the attack zone and beat Nick Leddy. Moving into the top of the left circle, just above the hash marks, Tippett rifled home the puck at 2:26. The assists went to Zegras and Noah Juulsen.