Postgame 5: Zegras and Vladar Spur Flyers Win

The Philadelphia Flyers rode strong goaltending and opportunistic offensive in the latter half of the game to a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday night. The Flyers are now 6-1-0 on home ice this season.

Trevor Zegras led the way offensively with two goals and an assist. Matvei Michkov generated a pair of primary assists. Dan Vladar played an excellent game in net.

After a scoreless first period, Zegras (3rd) and Jamie Drysdale (1st) opened a 2-0 lead for the Flyers in the middle frame. However, Matthew Wood (1st) got the goal back late in the period.

Early in the third period, Zegras (PPG, 4th) blasted home a one-timer to restore a two-goal lead.

Vladar stopped 32 of 33 shots for the Flyers. In a losing cause, Juuse Saros made 14 saves on 17 shots for Nashville.

First period synopsis

Nashville had three of the game's first five shots on goal through 9:01. Nashville surged over the next several minutes. Luke Evangelista shanked a shot with the right half of the net open.

At 11:54, Jamie Drysdale was sent off for hooking. The Flyers staged a successful kill with one shot allowed.

At 16:09, Vladar came out nicely to cut down the angle of a right slot shot. Offense remained scarce for Philadelphia, however.

Vladar made a tough save during a delayed Flyers penalty. At the whistle Bobby Brink was sent off for interference at 19:57.

Shots: Flyers 3 - Predators 10

Faceoffs: Flyers 7 - Predators 4

Notable:

* A very sluggish first period for the Flyers.

* Cam York showed a good defensive stick to kill a developing scoring chance for Nashville.

* Jamie Drysdale used his feet to strong effect and skated a puck out of danger.

* Although not known for his defense, Matvei Michkov made one of the better back checking plays by a Philadelphia forward in the first period.

Second period synopsis

Sean Couturier did not return to the ice for the second period. The Flyers juggled their lines.

The Flyers killed the carryover penalty and went on the attack. At 2:59, Abols had a scoring chance off a Trevor Zegras drop pass.

Through 6:56, second period shots were 9-1 Predators (19-4 Nashville overall). Owent Tippett was stopped on a breakaway five-hole attempt off a lead pass from Michkov after he intercepted a Nashville pass in the defensive zone.

Hanging out at the red line, Michkov received a lead pass and went off on a semi-breakaway. Saros made the save at 12:26.

The Flyers broke the scoreless tie at 12:45. Moving laterally up high, Zegras wristed a tracer through traffic and into the net for a 1-0 The assists went to Michkov and Tippett. Michkov won a battle on the right side boards to set the rest in motion.