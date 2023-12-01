Postgame 5: Point Taken in Comeback vs. Devils

The Philadelphia Flyers lost in overtime to the New Jersey Devils. 4-3, at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening.

post-11.30
By Bill Meltzer
@billmeltzer philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers lost in overtime to the New Jersey Devils. 4-3, at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Philadelphia battled back from deficits of 2-0 and 3-1 to come away with a point from the game but the Devils prevailed in the opening shift of sudden death.

New Jersey took a 2-0 lead to the first intermission on a goal off the rush and an outnumbered counterattack. Joel Farabee was benched for the rest of the game after two shifts. Later in the first period Garnet Hathaway was tossed from the game on a questionable boarding major and game misconduct. For the rest of the game, the Flyers went with 10 forwards.

The Devils grabbed a 1-0 lead at 3:10 with a goal off the rush scored by Alexander Holtz (7th goal of the season) from 35 feet. Michael McLeod and Colin Miller drew the assists.

New Jersey scored on a 2-on-1 rush at 15:12 of the opening period to make it 2-0. Cam York was caught up ice and the Devils broke out on an odd-man rush. Jack Hughes (8th goal of the season) elected to shoot and rifled the puck home.The assists went to Tyler Toffoli and Dawson Mercer.

The Flyers stepped up significantly in the second period in terms of offensive pressure although they were still prone to some defensive misplays. Philly yielded 11 high-danger scoring chances in the middle stanza and were bailed out by their goaltending.

At 11:49 of the second period, Philadelphia drew within 2-1 on a power play goal. Cam York received the puck from Morgan Frost out at the point. York rotated the puck over to Tyson Foerster, whose one-timer missed the net. Travis Konecny retrieved it down low and sent it back out to York. Moments later, Frost (PPG, 3rd goal of the season) deposited the loose rebound in the net.

New Jersey restored a two-goal lead with a power play tally at 4:31 of the third period. New Jersey was stopped on an initial shot but Tyler Toffoli (PPG, 12th) followed up and scored. The assists went to Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes.

Philly drew within 2-1 at 15:00 of the third period. A Sean Walker point shot with a high screen by Tyson Foerster, found its way into the net. The assists went to Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny.

The Flyers, with Carter Hart pulled for an extra attacker, tied the game at 3-3 as Tyson Foerster (2nd goal of the season) deflected a Scott Laughton point shot into the net. The secondary assist went to Bobby Brink.

Twenty-eight seconds into overtime, after the Flyers gave up an odd-man counterattack, Luke Hughes scored to end the game. Older brother Jack Hughes along with Hischier drew the assists on the game winner.

Carter Hart was strong in net. He was downright stellar when the Flyers were on the penalty kill against New Jersey, which entered the game ranked number one on power play. Overall, Hart stopped 31 of 35 shots.  Winning goalie Akira Schmid was peppered with 48 shots on goal by the Flyers, stopping 45.

The Flyers went 2-for-6 on the power play. The Devils went 1-for-5 including an unsuccessful five-minute powerplay.

Defenseman Egor Zamula re-entered the Flyers' lineup. Veteran Marc Staal was a healthy scratch.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

71 Tyson Foerster - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny
86 Joel Farabee - 21 Scott Laughton - 89 Cam Atkinson
74 Owen Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 10 Bobby Brink
44 Nic Deslauriers - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim
24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker
5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

79 Carter Hart
[33 Samuel Ersson]

TURNING POINT

The Flyers' five-minute penalty kill kept them afloat in the game and was a momentum changer in the second period. The comebacks from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits were capped off by Foerster's deflection tally. Unfortunately for the Flyers, the Devils had one final counterattack in overtime and Luke Hughes put it home.

POSTGAME 5

1) The Laughton line started the game for the Flyers, followed by Couturier's line. Both teams had a scoring chance but were unable to put a shot on goal. At 3:10, the Devils turned the game's first shot into the first goal. Five minutes into the frame, there was a scramble around the Philly net. Shots on goal through 5:32 were 4-0 Flyers.

New Jersey got the game's first power play at 6:45. Couturier was called for high-sticking behind the Devils' net. A failed clearing chance for Cam York extended a New Jersey possession. Hart made a good stop on a deflected shot. 

Philly went to their first power play at 8:45 on a high-sticking penalty against Kevin Bahl on Foerster. The Flyers generated possession but no shots. With 57 seconds left, Frost was called for tripping John Marino in front of the Devils' net. The Devils had a short power play after 57 seconds of 4-on-4.

At 16:15, Hathaway steamrolled Luke Hughes as they raced toward a puck that went for an icing. Hathaway was assessed a major and game misconduct for boarding (although the hit was from the side).  Additionally, the hit came almost simultaneously to the belated icing whistle. There was 1:15 of carryover power play time into the second period.

2)  First period shots on goal were 8-7 Flyers. Shot attempts were 22-15 Devils. Scoring chances were 15-7 Devils with a 5-3 high-danger edge to New Jersey. Faceoffs were 8-7 Devils.

3) The Devils generated several chances around the slot during the carryover power play time on the Hathaway major. The Flyers got through the kill. 

The Flyers went to the power play at 3:42. Deslauriers' stick was held by Nico Hischier. The first unit generated a chance for Konecny from the bumper (missed the net)  Later, Couturier had a good look about 10-feet from the net. Tippett also generated a shot.  

After the penalty expired, Jack Hughes had a pair of looks from close range. Brink took the puck to the net at the other end on the next shift. At 7:48, Poehling put a shot on net from distance.

At 8:17, Curtis Lazar turnstiled Zamula and took the puck to the net.  At 8:56, Hart denied a wide open Toffoli in close with the glove. Tippett raced to a loose puck and took the puck directly to the net. Schmid made the save at 10:01.

After a Flyers icing, Tippett created another chance. He was hooked by Hischier at 10:20. On the power play, Frost cleaned up a rebound to cut the gap to 2-1.

Ristolainen was called for interference at 12:44. Hart made back-to-back 10-bell saves on Toffoli and Holtz to keep the score at 2-1. There was also a late scramble but the Flyers killed off the remainder of the penalty.

At 19:53, Luke Hughes (who returned to the game at the start of the second period) was called for a delay of game penalty. The Flyers took 1:53 of power play time into the third period.

4) Second period shots were 23-16 Flyers (31-23 overall Flyers). Shot attempts were 35-26 Flyers (51-48 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 18-16 Devils  (33-23 New Jersey overall) with an 11-6 high-danger edge to New Jersey (15-9 Devils through two periods).  Faceoffs were 16-11 Flyers (23-19 overall to Philly, led by Poehling at 8-for-12).

5)  The Flyers generated only a harmless unscreened point shot through the first half of the carryover power play. The second unit also failed to generate anything meaningful.

The Devils went back to the power play at 3:49 of the third period as Frost went back to the box for hooking at 3:49. This time, New Jersey finally cashed in.

Through 10:08 of the third period, shots were 6-4 Flyers. After a Flyers icing, the Devils put on a flurry as the Flyers got hemmed in. 

After Walker's goal narrowed the deficit to 3-2, Jack Hughes was sent to the penalty box for hooking at 15:46. The Flyers generated heavy pressure including a tipped shot on net. With 36 seconds left on the 5-on-4, the Flyers received a two-man advantage as Konecny was slashed by Smith.

The Flyers called timeout. After they pulled Hart for an extra attacker, they tied the game with 50.9 seconds on the clock. It paid off with Foerster's game-tying power play goal during the 6-on-4.

Third period shots were 15-11 Flyers (48-34 Flyers through regulation). Third period shot attempts were 27-17 Flyers (81-65 Flyers through regulation). Scoring chances were 15-11 Flyers (48-34 Flyers after 60 minutes). High-danger chances were 5-3 Flyers (18-16 Devils through regulation). Final faceoffs through regulation were 29-24 Devils (Philly won the lone OT draw at center ice).

News Feed

5 Things: Flyers vs. Devils

5 Things: Flyers vs. Devils
Flyers and Flyers Charities Announce 45th Flyers Charities Carnival to Take Place March 17th

Flyers and Flyers Charities Announce 45th Flyers Charities Carnival to Take Place March 17th
Flyers Alumni Game: A History of the Crazy Eights

Flyers Alumni Game: A History of the Crazy Eights
Postgame 5: Carolina Defeats Flyers, 4-1

Postgame 5: Carolina Defeats Flyers, 4-1
5 Things: Flyers vs. Hurricanes

5 Things: Flyers vs. Hurricanes
Farm Report: Phantoms Surge Through November

Farm Report: Phantoms Surge Through November
Flyers to Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Game Presented by Toyota on November 28

Flyers to Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Game Presented by Toyota on November 28
Flyers sign Owen Micciche to entry-level deal

Flyers sign Owen Micciche to entry-level deal
Postgame 5: Flyers Edge Isles in Shootout, 1-0

Postgame 5: Flyers Edge Isles in Shootout, 1-0
5 Things: Flyers @ Islanders

5 Things: Flyers @ Islanders
Highlights beyond Highlights – Nov. 24 vs. NY Rangers

Highlights beyond Highlights – Nov. 24 vs. NY Rangers
Postgame 5: Blueshirts Beat Flyers, 3-1 

Postgame 5: Blueshirts Beat Flyers, 3-1 
5 Things: Flyers vs. Rangers

5 Things: Flyers vs. Rangers
Postgame 5: Islanders Nip Flyers, 3-2

Postgame 5: Islanders Nip Flyers, 3-2
A Once in a Lifetime Event

A Once in a Lifetime Event
5 Things: Flyers @ Islanders

5 Things: Flyers @ Islanders
Flyers Announce Partnership With Suite Experience Group

Flyers Announce Partnership With Suite Experience Group
Highlights Beyond Highlights: Nov. 19 vs. Columbus

Highlights Beyond Highlights: Nov. 19 vs. Columbus