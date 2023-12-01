Postgame 5: Point Taken in Comeback vs. Devils

Twenty-eight seconds into overtime, after the Flyers gave up an odd-man counterattack, Luke Hughes scored to end the game. Older brother Jack Hughes along with Hischier drew the assists on the game winner.

Carter Hart was strong in net. He was downright stellar when the Flyers were on the penalty kill against New Jersey, which entered the game ranked number one on power play. Overall, Hart stopped 31 of 35 shots. Winning goalie Akira Schmid was peppered with 48 shots on goal by the Flyers, stopping 45.

The Flyers went 2-for-6 on the power play. The Devils went 1-for-5 including an unsuccessful five-minute powerplay.

Defenseman Egor Zamula re-entered the Flyers' lineup. Veteran Marc Staal was a healthy scratch.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

71 Tyson Foerster - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

86 Joel Farabee - 21 Scott Laughton - 89 Cam Atkinson

74 Owen Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 10 Bobby Brink

44 Nic Deslauriers - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker

5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

79 Carter Hart

[33 Samuel Ersson]

TURNING POINT

The Flyers' five-minute penalty kill kept them afloat in the game and was a momentum changer in the second period. The comebacks from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits were capped off by Foerster's deflection tally. Unfortunately for the Flyers, the Devils had one final counterattack in overtime and Luke Hughes put it home.

POSTGAME 5

1) The Laughton line started the game for the Flyers, followed by Couturier's line. Both teams had a scoring chance but were unable to put a shot on goal. At 3:10, the Devils turned the game's first shot into the first goal. Five minutes into the frame, there was a scramble around the Philly net. Shots on goal through 5:32 were 4-0 Flyers.

New Jersey got the game's first power play at 6:45. Couturier was called for high-sticking behind the Devils' net. A failed clearing chance for Cam York extended a New Jersey possession. Hart made a good stop on a deflected shot.

Philly went to their first power play at 8:45 on a high-sticking penalty against Kevin Bahl on Foerster. The Flyers generated possession but no shots. With 57 seconds left, Frost was called for tripping John Marino in front of the Devils' net. The Devils had a short power play after 57 seconds of 4-on-4.

At 16:15, Hathaway steamrolled Luke Hughes as they raced toward a puck that went for an icing. Hathaway was assessed a major and game misconduct for boarding (although the hit was from the side). Additionally, the hit came almost simultaneously to the belated icing whistle. There was 1:15 of carryover power play time into the second period.

2) First period shots on goal were 8-7 Flyers. Shot attempts were 22-15 Devils. Scoring chances were 15-7 Devils with a 5-3 high-danger edge to New Jersey. Faceoffs were 8-7 Devils.

3) The Devils generated several chances around the slot during the carryover power play time on the Hathaway major. The Flyers got through the kill.

The Flyers went to the power play at 3:42. Deslauriers' stick was held by Nico Hischier. The first unit generated a chance for Konecny from the bumper (missed the net) Later, Couturier had a good look about 10-feet from the net. Tippett also generated a shot.

After the penalty expired, Jack Hughes had a pair of looks from close range. Brink took the puck to the net at the other end on the next shift. At 7:48, Poehling put a shot on net from distance.

At 8:17, Curtis Lazar turnstiled Zamula and took the puck to the net. At 8:56, Hart denied a wide open Toffoli in close with the glove. Tippett raced to a loose puck and took the puck directly to the net. Schmid made the save at 10:01.

After a Flyers icing, Tippett created another chance. He was hooked by Hischier at 10:20. On the power play, Frost cleaned up a rebound to cut the gap to 2-1.

Ristolainen was called for interference at 12:44. Hart made back-to-back 10-bell saves on Toffoli and Holtz to keep the score at 2-1. There was also a late scramble but the Flyers killed off the remainder of the penalty.

At 19:53, Luke Hughes (who returned to the game at the start of the second period) was called for a delay of game penalty. The Flyers took 1:53 of power play time into the third period.

4) Second period shots were 23-16 Flyers (31-23 overall Flyers). Shot attempts were 35-26 Flyers (51-48 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 18-16 Devils (33-23 New Jersey overall) with an 11-6 high-danger edge to New Jersey (15-9 Devils through two periods). Faceoffs were 16-11 Flyers (23-19 overall to Philly, led by Poehling at 8-for-12).

5) The Flyers generated only a harmless unscreened point shot through the first half of the carryover power play. The second unit also failed to generate anything meaningful.

The Devils went back to the power play at 3:49 of the third period as Frost went back to the box for hooking at 3:49. This time, New Jersey finally cashed in.

Through 10:08 of the third period, shots were 6-4 Flyers. After a Flyers icing, the Devils put on a flurry as the Flyers got hemmed in.

After Walker's goal narrowed the deficit to 3-2, Jack Hughes was sent to the penalty box for hooking at 15:46. The Flyers generated heavy pressure including a tipped shot on net. With 36 seconds left on the 5-on-4, the Flyers received a two-man advantage as Konecny was slashed by Smith.

The Flyers called timeout. After they pulled Hart for an extra attacker, they tied the game with 50.9 seconds on the clock. It paid off with Foerster's game-tying power play goal during the 6-on-4.

Third period shots were 15-11 Flyers (48-34 Flyers through regulation). Third period shot attempts were 27-17 Flyers (81-65 Flyers through regulation). Scoring chances were 15-11 Flyers (48-34 Flyers after 60 minutes). High-danger chances were 5-3 Flyers (18-16 Devils through regulation). Final faceoffs through regulation were 29-24 Devils (Philly won the lone OT draw at center ice).