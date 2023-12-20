Postgame 5: Owen Tippett Lifts Flyers in OT, 3-2

Samuel Ersson earned the win in net, stopping 24 of 26 shots. He was especially strong in making 10 saves in a third period that was largely controlled by New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves on 26 shots, taking the OT loss.

The Flyers went 0-for-3 on the power play. The Devils were 1-for-1.

Ersson started for the fourth consecutive game, as Carter Hart (illness) was unable to dress for the game. The Flyers called up Cal Petersen from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms to back up Ersson. Travis Sanheim (21:11 TOI) returned to the lineup after missing Saturday's game due to illness. Marc Staal was scratched. Additionally, on Tuesday, the Flyers recalled center Rhett Gardner from the Phantoms and reassigned winger Olle Lycksell to the Phantoms.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

71 Tyson Foerster - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

86 Joel Farabee - 25 Ryan Poehling - 89 Cam Atkinson

74 Owen Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 10 Bobby Brink

44 Nick Deslauriers - 21 Scott Laughton - 19 Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker

5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

33 Samuel Ersson

[40 Cal Petersen]

TURNING POINT

The Tippett steal and finish in overtime secured a very hard-fought win for the Flyers. But don't overlook the plays that Farabee and Konecny made in setting up Poehling's second period goal or the very strong all-around game that Poehling played even apart from his two goals.

POSTGAME 5

1) The Devils came out attacking with the Jack Hughes line. There were no shots on goal through the first 2:07 as the Flyers iced the puck. Shots were 2-2 through 5:41.

At 7:40, Deslauriers landed a solid check on Luke Hughes in the left corner of the New Jersey zone. It was his third hit of the first period. Shots were still 2-2 through a TV timeout at 8:49.

The Flyers' fourth line got scored against at the 14:16 mark. On their next shift, they had an offensive foray in transition.

The Devils' top line nearly scored against the Frost line before the buzzer but Tyler Toffoli missed the net from the bottom of the left circle. New Jersey only had one shot on goal over the final 10:58 of the period, but it was the one that McLeod scored upon to make it 1-0.

2) First period shots on goal were 8-4 in Philadelphia's favor. Shot attempts favored New Jersey by an 18-17 margin. Scoring chances were 9-3 in New Jersey's favor. The Devils led in high-danger scoring chances, 3-1. Faceoffs were 9-8 in New Jersey's favor. The Flyers blocked eight New Jersey shot attempts (led by three blocks from York and two from Frost) while the Devils blocked five Flyers shot attempts (Jonas Siegenthaler blocked three).

3) Philly needed only 1:50 to tie the game in the second period. The Devils went on the power play at 1:46 as Laughton tripped up Nathan Bastian in the offensive zone. New Jersey cashed it in to retake the lead.

Foerster tucked the puck just wide on a Grade A scoring chance around the 7:30 mark. At 8:19 Poehling scored again. Two shifts later, Poehling got to the net and had a bid for a hat trick. Shot on goal in the period were 8-5 Devils.

The Flyers went on their first power play at 10:30 as Hathaway was elbowed by Kevin Bahl. Philly generated minimal pressure apart from a Couturier chance.

Philadelphia went right back to the power play at 13:19 as Luke Hughes tripped up Laughton on a point blank rebound chance. The lone chance was off a rebound created by Tippett with PP2 on the ice. Farabee had an earlier look and tried a cross-seam play to Brink.

Late in the period, the Flyers had a 3-on-2 opportunity. Frost fed Konecny, who passed to Foerster in the left shot. The shot was off target.

4) Second period shots on goal were 11-9 in Philly's favor (18-13 Flyers through two periods). Shot attempts favored the Flyers by a 21-13 margin (34-31 Philly over the first 40 minutes). Scoring chances were even at 7-7 (16-10 Devils the first and second periods combined). New Jersey led in high-danger scoring chances, 4-2 (7-3 Devils over 40 minutes). Faceoffs were 13-5 in New Jersey's favor (22-13 Devils over the first two periods, led by McLeod at 9-for-10. It came largely at the expense of Frost, who was 2-for-11 through two periods. Poehling was 4-for-5).

5) Siegenthaler had a wide open scoring chance early in the third period. At the other end, Simon Nemec broke up a Flyers counterattack as Couturier attempted to feed over to Konecny. At 5:13, Sanheim triggered a rush chance for Farabee. Moments earlier, Poeling blocked a shot in the slot in the D zone.

The Flyers went to their third power play at 7:48 as Bahl tripped up (called hooking) Hathaway, who went heavily into the boards. Poehling started out the ensuing power play, centering PP2. With 1:11 left in the power play, Ersson denied Lazar on a short handed breakaway. With 37 seconds left, Frost fed a cross-seam pass to Foerster. Vanecek made the save.

New Jersey strung several shifts together where they spent most of the time in the Philadelphia zone. Through 14 minutes, shots on goal were 10-2 New Jersey. With just over five minutes left, Brink stole the puck from Jack Hughes and triggered a counterattack by Tippett. Vanecek made the save. With 1:47 remaining, John Marino fired a shot on net with traffic in front. Bastian took a whack at Ersson after the whistle, generating a scrum and bringing the faceoff out of the Philly zone.

Third period shots on goal were 10-5 in New Jersey's favor (24-23 Flyers overall). Shot attempts favored the Devils by a 25-11 margin (55-49 Devils overall through 60 minutes). Scoring chances were 13-6 in New Jersey's favor (29-16 Devils overall). The Devils, by far, led in high-danger scoring chances in the third period, 9-2 (16-5 Devils overall through regulation). Faceoffs were 10-7 in New Jersey's favor (32-20 Devils overall, led by McLeod going 16-for-17. The Flyers were led by Poehling's 5-for-9).

In overtime, Nemec and Farabee (leading a 2-on-1) traded off chances at both ends. Hischier was denied on a great save by Ersson. At the other end, Konecny hit the post. At 3:24, Tippett brought sudden death to an end in Philly's favor. Overtime shots on goal were 3-3, scoring chances were 5-3 Flyers.