Postgame 5: Late Goal Drops Flyers, 4-3, to Islanders

The Philadelphia Flyers battled back from deficits of 1-0 and 3-1 before falling to the New York Islanders, 4-3, at UBS Arena on Monday evening. A goal by New York's Kyle Palmieri with 59 seconds remaining in regulation proved to be the game winner.

Philly dropped to 3-2-0 in the preseason. Two games remain.

The Flyers spent much of the first period of Monday's game on the penalty kill, being whistled for four separate minor penalties. Finally, at 18:43, Mathew Barzal fired a shot past Ivan Fedotov off the post and into the net for a 1-0 lead. The assists went to Noah Dobson and Bo Horvat. Maxim Tsyplakov provided a screen on the play.

Philadelphia tied the game at 2:04 of the second period on a fortuitous power play goal that New York defenseman Alexander Romanov accidentally redirected into his own net. The last Flyer to touch the puck, Anthony Richard (PPG, 1st goal of the preseason), was credited with an unassisted goal for his intial shot attempt.