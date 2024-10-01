Postgame 5: Late Goal Drops Flyers, 4-3, to Islanders

The Philadelphia Flyers battled back from deficits of 1-0 and 3-1 before falling to the New York Islanders, 4-3, at UBS Arena on Monday evening.

By Bill Meltzer
@billmeltzer philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers battled back from deficits of 1-0 and 3-1 before falling to the New York Islanders, 4-3, at UBS Arena on Monday evening. A goal by New York's Kyle Palmieri with 59 seconds remaining in regulation proved to be the game winner.

Philly dropped to 3-2-0 in the preseason. Two games remain.

The Flyers spent much of the first period of Monday's game on the penalty kill, being whistled for four separate minor penalties. Finally, at 18:43, Mathew Barzal fired a shot past Ivan Fedotov off the post and into the net for a 1-0 lead. The assists went to Noah Dobson and Bo Horvat. Maxim Tsyplakov provided a screen on the play.

Philadelphia tied the game at 2:04 of the second period on a fortuitous power play goal that New York defenseman Alexander Romanov accidentally redirected into his own net. The last Flyer to touch the puck, Anthony Richard (PPG, 1st goal of the preseason), was credited with an unassisted goal for his intial shot attempt.

The Islanders retook the lead as veteran Casey Cizikas got the puck to Kyle MacLean and MacLean backhanded a shot into the net for a 2-1 lead at 5:34 of the middle frame. New York opened a 3-1 edge at 11:04 as team captain Anders Lee redirected a Mike Reilly shot for a power play goal. Kyle Palmieri drew the secondary helper

Just over three minutes later, at the 14:13 mark, Brendan Furry (1st) got a piece of an Emil Andrae shot and tipped the puck enough for it to trickle through the five hole. On the play, Furry outdueled veteran Palmieri for body positioning. The assists went to Andrae and Erik Johnson.

Rasmus Ristolainen (PPG, 2nd) knotted the score from the left dot at 2:27 of the third period, forging a 3-3 deadlock. Joel Farabee (fourth assist and fifth point of the preseason) drew the primary assist for finding a wide open Ristolainen. The other assist went to Egor Zamula.

The game appeared to be headed to overtime before Pamieri came off the bench and scored in the final minute for the Islanders, assisted by Scott Mayfield and Reilly. On the play, Flyers defenseman Helge Grans was unable to contain Palmieri before the Islander worked his way free.

Ivan Fedotov got the start in net for the Flyers, playing the first 31:04. He stopped 13 of 16 shots, exiting right after the third New York goal. Making his NHL debut, Alexei Kolosov (six saves on seven shots) entered the game and went the rest of the way in net.

Jakub Skarek went the distance for the Islanders. He saw just 15 shots for the game, stopping 12.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

Noah Cates - Ryan Poehling - Joel Farabee
Olle Lycksell -Scott Laughton - Anthony Richard
Nicolas Deslauriers - Rodrigo Abols - Oscar Eklind
Brendan Furry - Rhett Gardner - Sawyer Boulton

Egor Zamula - Rasmus Ristolainen
Emil Andrae- Erik Johnson
Adam Ginning - Helge Grans

Alexei Kolosov
[Ivan Fedotov]

PP1: Zamula, Farabee, Poehling, Cates, Ristolainen
PP2: Andrae, Richard, Laughton, Lycksell, Johnson

POSTGAME 5

1) While the Flyers dressed just a smattering of NHL roster locks on Monday, the Islanders iced a group largely consisting of NHL regulars. This including the likes of Barzal, Lee, J.G. Pageau, Bo Horvat, Brock Nelson, Anthony Duclair, Palmieiri, Cizikas, Dobson, Adam Pelech, Romanov and Reiily.

2) New York generated three shots on goal on the game's first shift. Despite the Flyers getting into penalty trouble with four minors in the opening stanza (and just one power play of their own), the Islanders were held without a shot for roughly 14 minutes at one juncture until Barzal scored on the Isles' fourth power play. First period shots on goal ended up just 5-4 in favor of the Islanders.

3) A failed Flyers exit turned into a 2-on-1 for the Islanders down low, resukted in a goal by MacLean that forged a 2-1 lead for the Islanders.

4) Later, Farabee intercepted a pass intended for Dobson and counterattacked with a rare 2-on-0 shorthanded breakaway. Unfortunately, the Flyers were unable to capitalize. Through two periods, shots on goal favored the Isles by an 18-12 margin.

5) Kolosov looked sharp in net in his 28-plus minutes during regulation. He also got help from Andrae on a potential 2-on-1 for New York. At the other end, Skarek denied Ginning on an odd-man rush chance from the hash marks.

