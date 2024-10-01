Postgame 5: Late Goal Drops Flyers, 4-3, to Islanders

The game appeared to be headed to overtime before Pamieri came off the bench and scored in the final minute for the Islanders, assisted by Scott Mayfield and Reilly. On the play, Flyers defenseman Helge Grans was unable to contain Palmieri before the Islander worked his way free.
Ivan Fedotov got the start in net for the Flyers, playing the first 31:04. He stopped 13 of 16 shots, exiting right after the third New York goal. Making his NHL debut, Alexei Kolosov (six saves on seven shots) entered the game and went the rest of the way in net.
Jakub Skarek went the distance for the Islanders. He saw just 15 shots for the game, stopping 12.
FLYERS STARTING LINEUP
Noah Cates - Ryan Poehling - Joel Farabee
Olle Lycksell -Scott Laughton - Anthony Richard
Nicolas Deslauriers - Rodrigo Abols - Oscar Eklind
Brendan Furry - Rhett Gardner - Sawyer Boulton
Egor Zamula - Rasmus Ristolainen
Emil Andrae- Erik Johnson
Adam Ginning - Helge Grans
Alexei Kolosov
[Ivan Fedotov]
PP1: Zamula, Farabee, Poehling, Cates, Ristolainen
PP2: Andrae, Richard, Laughton, Lycksell, Johnson
POSTGAME 5
1) While the Flyers dressed just a smattering of NHL roster locks on Monday, the Islanders iced a group largely consisting of NHL regulars. This including the likes of Barzal, Lee, J.G. Pageau, Bo Horvat, Brock Nelson, Anthony Duclair, Palmieiri, Cizikas, Dobson, Adam Pelech, Romanov and Reiily.
2) New York generated three shots on goal on the game's first shift. Despite the Flyers getting into penalty trouble with four minors in the opening stanza (and just one power play of their own), the Islanders were held without a shot for roughly 14 minutes at one juncture until Barzal scored on the Isles' fourth power play. First period shots on goal ended up just 5-4 in favor of the Islanders.
3) A failed Flyers exit turned into a 2-on-1 for the Islanders down low, resukted in a goal by MacLean that forged a 2-1 lead for the Islanders.
4) Later, Farabee intercepted a pass intended for Dobson and counterattacked with a rare 2-on-0 shorthanded breakaway. Unfortunately, the Flyers were unable to capitalize. Through two periods, shots on goal favored the Isles by an 18-12 margin.
5) Kolosov looked sharp in net in his 28-plus minutes during regulation. He also got help from Andrae on a potential 2-on-1 for New York. At the other end, Skarek denied Ginning on an odd-man rush chance from the hash marks.