Postgame 5: Flyers Take One Point in Columbus

71 Tyson Foerster - 27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink
74 Owen Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 11 Travis Konecny
15 Olle Lycksell - 14 Sean Couturier - 39 Matvei Michkov
21 Scott Laughton - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway
6 Travis Sanheim - 8 Cam York
5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen
24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale
82 Ivan Fedotov
[33 Samuel Ersson]
PP1: Drysdale,Tippett, Frost, Konecny, Michkov
PP2: Ristolainen, Foerster, Cates, Brink, Sanheim
Scratches:77 Erik Johnson (healthy), 44 Nicolas Deslauriers (IR), 35 Aleksei Kolosov (healthy), 86 Joel Farabee (healthy).
TURNING POINT
The turnover and eventual Werenski goal that knotted the game at 2-2 with 4:37 left in the third period ultimately served to prevent a regulation win for the Flyers.
POSTGAME 5 ("5 Things" Revisited)
1. Drawing closer to wildcard: The Flyers entered Tuesday's game three points (plus a 16-11 regulation wins tiebreaker disadvantage) behind Columbus for the lower wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. They left the building four points behind.
2. Konecny's line: Flyers leading scorer Konecny and linemates Tippett and Frost buzzed several times in the first period and then again in portions of the third period. Ultimately, Tippett supplied the team's second goal.
3. Important start for Fedotov: The 6-foot-7 Russian goaltender gave the Flyers a chance to win either in regulation or overtime. Neither of Werenski's goals were the fault of the goaltender. Tarasov, conversely, would have liked back the Tippett goal. Overall, Fedotov did his part on this night, and did not hurt his standing above Alekesi Kolosov for the No. 2 spot on the current goalie depth chart.
4. Flyers power play: The Flyers went 0-for-2 on the power play on Tuesday. They were 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Neither Philly power play was bad from possession or puck movement standpoint. However, as stated in 5 Things, scoring even one power play goal could make a big difference in the outcome. That proved true, especially on the latter Philly man advantage.
5. Energy management: Playing their third game in four nights and coming off a pair of dramatic matches, the Flyers played a patient game. They had good early energy. They had decent structure, especially in the D zone. A couple of puck lapses proved costly in transition. Overall, the Flyers didn't play like a fatigued team.