Postgame 5: Flyers Take One Point in Columbus

The Philadelphia Flyers had to settle for one point against the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 3-2 (2-0) shootout loss at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday evening. The Flyers never trailed at any point of regulation but couldn't put away the game.

Dynamic offensive defenseman Zach Werenski scored twice in regulation for Columbus. Bobby Brink and Owen Tippett tallied for the Flyers, who held a 1-0 lead in the first period and 2-1 in the third. Kent Johnson netted the winning shootout goal for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus has now won five games in a row. They opened a four-point lead over the Flyers in the race for the lower wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

For most of the first period, the Flyers picked up where they left off in Monday's win over Florida. Philly controlled most of the territorial play, and grabbed the game's first goal. However, a single mistake proved costly and the two teams went to intermission tied at 1-1.

The Flyers tooke a 1-0 lead at 3:44 as a wide open Bobby Brink (5th goal of the season) scored his first goal in 21 games on a back-door feed from Nick Seeler. Jamie Drysdale earned the secondary assist.