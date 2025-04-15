Philadelphia Flyers Present 2024-25 End-of-Season Awards

The Philadelphia Flyers presented their 2024-25 end-of-season awards on Tuesday prior to their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Zack Hill Media Center at Wells Fargo Center.

BOBBY CLARKE TROPHY (MOST VALUABLE PLAYER) – TRAVIS KONECNY

Travis Konecny is this season’s Bobby Clarke Trophy winner, marking the second consecutive win for the forward. The award is presented to the most valuable player as selected by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Konecny enters tonight’s game with a career-high 75 points (24g-51a) in 80 regular season games, hitting the 70-point mark for the first time in his NHL career. He set career highs in assists, points, and average time on ice (20:36). The 28-year-old leads the Flyers in assists, points, power-play goals (8), power-play points (17) and ranks tied for the lead in goals and shorthanded goals (1). He tallied four assists on January 11 against Anaheim, the second time this season and in his career. The 5-foot-10, 192 lb. forward played in his 600th NHL game on December 28 at Anaheim, becoming the 23rd player in the Flyers franchise to play 600 games with the Flyers. He posted a seven-game point streak (6g-7a) from November 5-18, recording his second-longest point streak in his career. The right winger notched a four-point game (2g-2a) against Carolina on November 5, his second four-plus point game this season. He posted his first career four-assist and five-point game (1g-4a) versus Minnesota on October 26. The London, Ontario native won a gold medal with Canada in the NHL’s Four Nations Face-off in February. The award was presented to Konecny earlier today by Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere.

BARRY ASHBEE TROPHY (MOST OUTSTANDING DEFENSEMAN) – TRAVIS SANHEIM

Travis Sanheim wins his third Barry Ashbee Trophy as the Flyers’ top defenseman; this is the second consecutive year Sanheim has received the honor. The Barry Ashbee Trophy is awarded annually to the most outstanding Flyers defenseman as selected by a panel of Sportswriters & Broadcasters. Sanheim ranks tied for eighth in the NHL in takeaways (50), 11th in blocked shots (169), and 12th in time on ice (24:33). The 6-foot-4, 222 lb. defenseman enters tonight’s match-up with eight goals and 22 assists for 30 points in 80 regular season games. He leads all Flyers players in time on ice and ranks second in blocked shots, sixth in assists and tied for eighth in points. He passed Braydon Coburn for seventh in franchise history for games played by a Flyers defenseman on April 13 at Ottawa. The blueliner has recorded three three-game point streaks this season: three points (0g-3a) from February 4-8, three points (1g-2a) from December 12-18 and six points (2g-4a) from November 14-18. He logged a season-high 31:07 time versus Colorado on November 18 and registered his fifth-career three-point game (1g-2a) at Ottawa on November 14. The 29-year-old posted three points (3g-1a) against Montreal on October 27. He played in his 500th NHL game on October 15 at Edmonton. Sanheim was presented the award earlier today by Danny Ashbee, the son of the late Barry Ashbee.

PELLE LINDBERGH MEMORIAL TROPHY (MOST IMPROVED PLAYER) – BOBBY BRINK

Selected by his teammates, Bobby Brink is awarded the Pelle Lindbergh Memorial Trophy for the most improved player from the previous season. This is the first time Brink has been selected by his teammates for the award. Brink enters tonight’s game with 39 points (11g-28a) in 77 regular season games. He has set career highs in games played, goals, assists and points while in his third season in the NHL. The 23-year-old ranks fourth on the Flyers in assists, tied for fifth in points, seventh in power-play points (7) and tied for eighth in goals. He set a career-high 21:37 time on ice at Tampa Bay on March 17. The right winger tallied his second-career multi-goal game in a three-point night (2g-1a) on March 13 versus Tampa Bay. He notched his first career four-point game (1g-3a) against Pittsburgh on February 25, his third multi-point game this season and eighth in his career. The 5-foot-8, 169 lb. forward recorded his 100th game in the NHL on December 28 at Anaheim. He posted a career-high four-game point streak (1g-3a) from October 11-17. Captain Sean Couturier presented Brink with the award before the game.

YANICK DUPRE CLASS GUY MEMORIAL AWARD – TRAVIS SANHEIM

The Philadelphia chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) selected Travis Sanheim as this year’s recipient of the Yanick Dupre Class Guy Memorial Award, which is presented annually to the Flyer who best illustrates character, dignity and respect for the sport both on and off the ice. The award honors the memory of Yanick Dupre, who died on August 16, 1997, at the age of 24 after a 16-month battle with leukemia. Dupre played parts of three seasons with the Flyers (1991-92, 1994-95 and 1995-96), recording two goals and 16 penalty minutes in 35 games. He was originally selected by the Flyers in the third round (50th overall) of the 1991 NHL Draft. The award was presented to Sanheim before the game by Kevin Kurz of The Athletic, a member of the PHWA.

GENE HART MEMORIAL AWARD – NOAH CATES

The Philadelphia Flyers Fan Club selected Noah Cates as the winner of the Gene Hart Memorial Award. This award is given to the player who demonstrated the most “heart” during the season as voted on by members of the Fan Club at their monthly meetings. The award honors the memory of longtime Flyers broadcaster Gene Hart. For 28 years, Hart called the organizations’ most thrilling moments, and in the process, helped spawn generations of devoted fans. Hart’s contributions to the sport were recognized with his induction into the Flyers Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1997. The award was presented to Cates by Lauren Hart, daughter of the late Gene Hart, and Misti Love, the Flyers Fan Club President. The Flyers Fan Club will make a donation to the charity of Cates’ choice.

FLYERS ALUMNI COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP AWARD – GARNET HATHAWAY

Garnet Hathaway is this year’s recipient of the Flyers Alumni Community Leadership Award. The award is given to the Flyer who best demonstrates outstanding leadership, both on and off the ice, as well as a significant contribution to the community. The Flyers Alumni Community Leadership Award was developed by the Flyers Alumni Association. The Flyers Community Relations Department, in association with Flyers Charities, nominated the Flyers players to be considered this season and the winner was voted on and chosen by the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni Board. Flyers Alumni Bob Kelly and Joe Watson presented the award to Hathaway before the game. The Flyers Alumni will make a $5,000 donation to the charity of Hathaway’s choice.

Inspired by his great-grandfather and namesake Garnet Melroy, a firefighter in Winnipeg, Hathaway and his wife Lindsay founded Hath’s Heroes in 2019 and has since expanded its impact in Philadelphia. His commitment to honoring first responders has been evident through numerous initiatives, including hosting over 35 first responders and their families at Flyers games providing more than 80 tickets as well as inviting them to meet with him with postgame in the Flyers locker room. Hathaway’s Hits for Hath’s Heroes campaign, launched in collaboration with Flyers Charities in October, generated funds for first responder organizations with each hit the Flyers deliver on the ice. The initiative is on track to raise $30,000 by the end of the 2024-25 regular season. Additionally, Hathaway has engaged in direct outreach, including speaking at events such as the Andy Chan Holiday Block Party, which hosted hundreds of first responders and raised thousands of dollars for first responder families.

TOYOTA CUP – MATVEI MICHKOV

Matvei Michkov is the Flyer who accumulated the most points associated with being selected as a “Star of the Game.” Five points were awarded for being selected First Star, three points were awarded for being selected Second Star and one point was awarded for being selected as Third Star. Michkov was selected as the first star seven times, the second star four times and the third star four times for a total of 51 points. Dom Conicelli, a Toyota representative, presented Michkov the award prior to the game and Toyota will make a donation to the charity of Michkov’s choice.

In his rookie year, Michkov has recorded 24 goals and 36 assists for 60 points in 76 regular-season games and became the first Flyers player age 20 or younger to record a 50-point season since Simon Gagne in 2000-01 (27g-27a=54pts in 61 GP). He leads NHL rookies in overtime goals (3), and ranks tied for first in goals, power-play goals (7), and third in assists, points and power-play points (15). The 20-year-old posted a career-high six-game point streak (4g-7a) from March 22-31 and had 26 points (10g-16a) in the last 25 games. He registered 18 multi-point games this season, including four three-point games. The rookie was named NHL Rookie of the Month for February and October. He scored his third career overtime goal on November 30 at St. Louis and is tied for most by a teenager in NHL history along with Sidney Crosby, Rick Nash and Ilya Kovalchuk. The 5-foot-10, 172 lb. forward scored his first and second NHL goals for his first career multi-point game in his third career NHL game on October 15 at Edmonton. He made his NHL debut on October 11 at Vancouver, recording four shots and one blocked shot in 18:32 time on ice.