Flyers Alumni, Team Foster, and America's Vetdogs to Provide a Future Service Dog — And Fans Get to Name the Pup!

Flyers Alumni Association is thrilled to announce they have partnered with Team Foster and America’s VetDogs to sponsor and co-raise a future service dog. The three organizations will work together to fully fund and train a service dog who will become a vital companion to a veteran or first responder in need— and now, the Flyers Alumni are looking for fans’ help!

Members of Flyers Alumni have cast their votes and are now looking to fans to have the final say! Voting is now open here and will close on Friday, April 25 at 11:59 PM EST. Fans can follow the pup’s journey, including the announcement of the selected name, via the Flyers Alumni social media accounts on X and Facebook to stay up to date on his training and local appearances.

“This is more than just naming a dog — it’s being part of a journey that will transform someone’s life,” said Brad Marsh, President of Flyers Alumni. “It is because of our fans and their support of our charitable giving that we are able to make this mission possible and we want to give them the opportunity to name the newest member of the Flyers Alumni family.”

The following name options draw inspiration from three key elements: nicknames of Flyers Alumni, hockey-related terminology, and the gritty, hard-nosed style of play the Flyers are known for.