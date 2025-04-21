Flyers Alumni, Team Foster, and America's Vetdogs to Provide a Future Service Dog — And Fans Get to Name the Pup!

Flyers Alumni Association is thrilled to announce they have partnered with Team Foster and America’s VetDogs to sponsor and co-raise a future service dog.

By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

Flyers Alumni Association is thrilled to announce they have partnered with Team Foster and America’s VetDogs to sponsor and co-raise a future service dog. The three organizations will work together to fully fund and train a service dog who will become a vital companion to a veteran or first responder in need— and now, the Flyers Alumni are looking for fans’ help!

Members of Flyers Alumni have cast their votes and are now looking to fans to have the final say! Voting is now open here and will close on Friday, April 25 at 11:59 PM EST. Fans can follow the pup’s journey, including the announcement of the selected name, via the Flyers Alumni social media accounts on X and Facebook to stay up to date on his training and local appearances.

“This is more than just naming a dog — it’s being part of a journey that will transform someone’s life,” said Brad Marsh, President of Flyers Alumni. “It is because of our fans and their support of our charitable giving that we are able to make this mission possible and we want to give them the opportunity to name the newest member of the Flyers Alumni family.”

The following name options draw inspiration from three key elements: nicknames of Flyers Alumni, hockey-related terminology, and the gritty, hard-nosed style of play the Flyers are known for.

Bruiser
Chief
Hammer
Moose
Eddie
Stanley

The Labrador Retriever, and newest member of the Flyers Alumni family, will be a familiar face at community events including the upcoming Flyers Alumni Charity Classic Weekend, where he’ll gain exposure to a variety of environments that are essential to shaping him into a confident and calm future service dog. After completing his basic training, the puppy will return to America’s VetDogs headquarters in Smithtown, NY to begin his formal training. There, he’ll prepare for his ultimate mission of being placed with a veteran in need of his support.

“We’re incredibly grateful to partner with Flyers Alumni and America’s VetDogs on this life-changing initiative,” said Nick Liermann, Founder and Executive Director of Team Foster. “This isn’t a pet or emotional support animal; this pup is going to train for two years to become a service dog and help an injured or disabled veteran. Involving the fans in naming this dog is a fun and meaningful way to showcase what these partnerships are all about: community, support, and changing lives together.”

“We are proud to partner with Flyers Alumni and Team Foster on this extraordinary journey as a part of our ‘Puppy with a Purpose program.’” said John Miller, President and CEO of America’s VetDogs. “This partnership reflects our shared values of service, community, and unwavering support for those who have bravely served our country. We look forward to watching this puppy grow and develop into a life-changing service dog for a veteran or first responder.”

This initiative is part of the lead-up to the highly anticipated Alumni Charity Classic Weekend, where fans and supporters come together to raise funds for powerful causes like this. Fans can register for the hat trick of fun filled events at FlyersAlumni.org to help keep the momentum going in support of veterans and additional Flyers Alumni giving opportunities.

