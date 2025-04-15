Garnet Hathaway Nominated for the 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

The Philadelphia Flyers are proud to nominate forward Garnet Hathaway for the 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The trophy is awarded annually “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

“Since Garnet’s arrival to Philadelphia, his impact on our team, our fans, and across the community has been infectious," said Dan Hilferty, CEO and Chairman of Comcast Spectacor and Flyers Governor. "What he and his wife Lindsay have done over the past two seasons for our local community, specifically the first responders’ community, has been truly admirable and the entire organization is extremely proud to call them members of the Flyers family.”

"It’s an incredible honor to be recognized for this award, but the real reward comes from the connections Lindsay and I have made with first responders and their families,” said Hathaway. “Their sacrifices and dedication inspire me every day, and through Hath’s Heroes, I hope to continue supporting and giving back to those who serve our community. I’m grateful for the Flyers organization, my teammates, and the incredible fans who have supported these efforts.”

Hathaway, 33 (11/23/1991), recently completed his 10th season in the NHL and second season with the Flyers. Through his initiative, Hath’s Heroes, Hathaway has dedicated his time, resources, and platform to support first responders and their families, with a focus on financial assistance and their overall well-being.

Inspired by his great-grandfather and namesake Garnet Melroy, a firefighter in Winnipeg, Hathaway and his wife Lindsay founded Hath’s Heroes in 2019 while playing for the Washington Capitals and has since expanded its impact in Philadelphia. His commitment to honoring first responders has been evident through numerous initiatives, including hosting over 35 first responders and their families at Flyers games providing more than 80 tickets as well as inviting them to meet with him postgame in the Flyers locker room.

Hathaway’s Hits for Hath’s Heroes campaign, launched in collaboration with Flyers Charities in October, has been a major success, generating funds for first responder organizations with each hit the Flyers deliver on the ice. Thanks to the Flyers logging 1,684 hits to date with 242 of them being Hathaway’s alone, along with other fundraising opportunities, the initiative is on track to raise $30,000 by the end of the 2024-25 regular season. Additionally, Hathaway has engaged in direct outreach, including speaking at events such as Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation’s Andy Chan Holiday Block Party, which hosted hundreds of first responders and raised thousands of dollars for first responder families where he was also honored with the Andy Chan Community Hero Award.

“We are grateful for Garnet Hathaway's efforts on the ice representing our beloved Philadelphia Flyers, but, more importantly, his impact off the ice in our community,” said Jack Costello, Associate Director of Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation. “Whether he’s hosting families at games, speaking at events, or raising funds, Garnet provides recognition and comfort to those who have sacrificed so much.”

Beyond his work with first responders, Hathaway is also committed to expanding access to hockey. He partnered with Flyers Charities to present a $200,000 check to support the rebuilding of a local ball hockey rink and actively engaged with the young athletes leading the charge, offering support and encouragement.

On the ice, he became one of two Flyers to reach 600 career NHL games this season on March 31 vs. Nashville. The forward recorded his highest point total in three seasons, tallying 21 points (10g-11a). He surpassed 150 career NHL points on Dec. 29 and has totaled 160 points (75g-85a) in his career. Known for his physical play, Hathaway led the Flyers and ranked 11th in the NHL with 242 hits this season. His career hit total of 1,914 ranks second among active Flyers skaters.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees are selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by Commissioner Gary Bettman, and former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award. In determining the winner, the selection committee will consider the criteria of a nominee’s inspiration, involvement, and impact to positively benefit his community.

The nominee with the most votes will be named the winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The winner will also be eligible to elect that his Club receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy was presented in 1988 by the NHL’s Board of Governors in honor of Frank “King” Clancy, a beloved figure in the League for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador. A three-time Stanley Cup Champion and 1958 inductee to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Clancy was voted as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.