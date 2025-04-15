Flyers Sign Alex Bump to Entry Level Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Alex Bump to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2025-26 season, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Bump will report to the Flyers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, for the remainder of the season.

Bump, 21 (11/20/2003) was selected by the Flyers in the fifth-round (133rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and has participated in Flyers development camp in each of the last three seasons (2022-24).

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward just completed his sophomore season with Western Michigan University where he led the Broncos to the NCAA National Championship giving the school their first ever NCAA title in men’s hockey.

Serving as an assistant captain this season, he led his team and ranked 13th in the NCAA with 47 points (23g-24a).

Bump was named National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) forward of the year and was the unanimous First-Team All-NCHC selection. He recorded three goals, and one assist during the NCHC Frozen Faceoff ultimately earning him the tournament most valuable player.

Bump’s success in his sophomore season was followed up after being named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team and was a finalist for Rookie of the Year after registering 14 goals and 36 points in 38 games during the 2023-24 season.

The Prior Lake, Minn. native played for Prior Lake High from 2019-22 and tallied 147 points (72g-75a) in 75 games. In his senior year in 2022 he captained the team and was named USA Today Hockey Player of the Year. Prior to attending college, he also played two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) split between the Omaha Lancers and Tri-City Storm. He registered 25 goals and 56 points in 75 USHL games.