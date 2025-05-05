Flyers to Select 6th Overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

The Philadelphia Flyers will select sixth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft as a result of tonight’s 2025 NHL Draft Lottery.

Entering the Draft Lottery with the fourth best odds of picking first overall, the Flyers held a 19 percent chance at landing the first or second overall picks (9.5 percent chance of first overall and 9.5 percent chance of second overall). While they had a 15.4 percent chance of landing fourth overall, the club was guaranteed a top six pick.

The New York Islanders won the first overall pick and San Jose Sharks won the second overall pick.

This is the third time in Flyers history that the team will select sixth overall in the NHL Draft. They previously selected Peter Forsberg (1991), Behn Wilson (1978), and Bob Currier (1969) at sixth overall.

Philadelphia currently owns 11 draft picks in the 2025 NHL Draft: First Round (3), Second Round (4), Third Round (1), Fifth Round (2), Sixth Round (1).

The first 16 overall selections of the 2025 NHL Draft are as follows:

No. 1 – New York Islanders

No. 2 – San Jose Sharks

No. 3 – Chicago Blackhawks

No. 4 – Utah Hockey Club

No. 5 – Nashville Predators

No. 6 – Philadelphia Flyers

No. 7 – Boston Bruins

No. 8 – Seattle Kraken

No. 9 – Buffalo Sabres

No. 10 – Anaheim Ducks

No. 11 – Pittsburgh Penguins

No. 12 – New York Rangers

No. 13 – Detroit Red Wings

No. 14 – Columbus Blue Jackets

No. 15 – Vancouver Canucks

No. 16 – Montreal Canadiens

The lottery took place at NHL Network’s studios in Secaucus, New Jersey, and included the 16 teams that did not qualify for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Each team’s odds were based on their position in the regular-season standings, with lower-ranked teams having better chances. Only the top 11 teams in the lottery were eligible to win the No. 1 overall pick.

The lottery determined just the top two picks, while the remaining non-playoff teams were assigned draft positions based on their regular-season finish. Picks 17 through 32 will be set according to the outcome of the playoffs.

The 2025 NHL Draft will be a decentralized format for the first time. The top prospects will have the ability to be present at the draft, which will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Round 1 will begin Friday, June 27 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN) followed by Rounds 2-7 on Saturday, June 28 at 12:00 p.m. ET (NHL Network).