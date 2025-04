Philadelphia Flyers General Manager, Daniel Briere, announced today that the club will not be retaining the services of Assistant Coaches, Rocky Thompson and Darryl Williams, and the club's Assistant Coach/Skills, Angelo Ricci.

"I would like to thank Darryl, Rocky and Angelo for their dedication and all of their efforts over the last several years to the Flyers organization," said Briere. "After careful evaluation, I felt that this was best for the future direction of the team."