Postgame 5: Flyers Settle for One Point in Toronto

In the final game of a five-game road trip, the Philadelphia Flyers lost in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-2, on Sunday evening.

post-1.5
By Bill Meltzer
@billmeltzer philadelphiaflyers.com

In the final game of a five-game road trip, the Philadelphia Flyers lost in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-2, on Sunday evening. The Flyers finished the road trip with a 2-2-1 record.

In overtime, Matvei Michkov had a shot on net in the offensive zone. John Tavares got the puck ahead to Auston Matthews. After a pass across to a trailing Morgan Rielly (5th goal of the season), the Toronto defenseman ended the game at 2:25.

The Flyers played with very good pace in the first period and had a 14-13 edge in shots on goal. However, they took a 2-1 deficit to the locker room.

For the second straight game, Tyson Foerster bagged an early goal (12th of the season) to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead. At 3:24 of the first period, Foerster took a pass from Noah Cates and fired a shot home from the top of the right circle. The secondary assist went to Rasmus Ristolainen.

On the next shift, Matthew Knies (15th) scored his fourth goal in two games and quickly tied the score at 1-1. The sequence started with a Ryan Poehling turnover. Auston Matthews tipped a Chris Tanev shot and Knies potted the rebound at 4:02.

Ivan Fedotov made a point blank save to erase a Morgan Frost turnover from behind the net. At the other end, Hildeby made tough saves on Foerster and Nick Seeler.

Toronto took a 2-1 lead at 18:52. Fedotov left a rebound in the slot on a Steven Lorentz shot from distance. Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson poked it into the net for his second goal of the season. The assists went to Lorentz and Connor Dewar.

Three minutes into the second period, Tippett was called for hooking Dewar up near the Toronto player's gloves just inside the Philadelphia blueline. Knies came close to a power play goal near the doorstep before killing off the minor.

Tippett was tripped by Knies in the neutral zone at 8:57. The Flyers had a fair amount of offensive zone possession time but a Tanev block on Travis Konecny broke the momentum. However, very shortly after the power play expired, Sean Couturier made a cross-ice feed for a Scott Laughton slam-dunk (9th) at the back post. Ristolainen got the secondary helper for his second assist of the game at 11:08.

Second period shots on goal were 9-4 in the Flyers' favor. Through two periods, the Flyers held a 23-19 shot edge.

Early in the third period, Pacioretty landed a huge hit on Seeler. At 4:30, Willam Nylander had an open look near the net. Hathaway was elbowed by Max Domi at 5:13, putting the Flyers on their third power play. Once again, the Flyers were unable to capitalize.

Play settled into a very tight-checking style. Neither team was able to generate a shot on goal for a span of six-plus minutes. At 14:30, Brink created a chance for Foerster. With one minute left in the third period, Fedotov gloved down a Simon Benoit shot. Third period shots on goal were 7-6 Flyers (30-24 Flyers through regulation).

Playing in his first game since December 5, Ivan Fedotov stopped 22 of 25 shots. Toronto goalie Dennis Hildeby made 31 saves on 33 shots.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

71 Tyson Foerster - 27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink
74 Owen Tippett - 25 Ryan Poehling - 11 Travis Konecny
21 Scott Laughton - 48 Morgan Frost - 39 Matvei Michkov
86 Joel Farabee - 14 Sean Couturier - 19 Garnet Hathaway

6 Travis Sanheim - 8 Cam York
24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale
5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

82 Ivan Fedotov

{35 Aleksei Kolosov]

PP1: Ristolainen, Foerster, Cates, Brink, Michkov
PP2: Drysdale,Tippett, Frost, Konecny, Farabee.

Scratches:15 Olle Lycksell (healthy), 77 Erik Johnson (healthy), 44 Nicolas Deslauriers (IR), 33 Samuel Ersson (lower body).

TURNING POINT

Chance at one end, goal at the other: That's how the game came to its conclusion during 3-on-3 overtime.

POSTGAME 5 ("5 Things" Revisited)

1. Balanced Flyers scoring: The Flyers only had two goals on this night but they had scoring opportunities from various spots in the lineup.

2. Between the pipes: In the battle of 6-foot-7 netminders, Fedotov and Hildeby both settled in as the game went along. Fedotov looked shaky early but increasingly looked more comfortable as regulation moved along.

3. Flyers special teams: The Flyers went 0-for-3 on the power play. They were 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

4. Drysdale, Frost and Tippett: Defenseman Jamie Drysdale had some decent shifts in 17:13 of ice time. Center Morgan Frost had two shots on goal (two other attempts were blocked) but had a 3-for-13 night on faceoffs. Winger Owen Tippett had good jump but struggled to put shots on goal (one on net, five blocked attempts, two missed shot attempts).

5. Marner and Matthews: Marner had a shift where he dangled around several Flyers and put a shot on goal. He played 22:06 but did not record a point on this night. Team captain Matthews had two assists and won 13 of 17 faceoffs.

News Feed

5 Things: Flyers @ Maple Leafs

Friday Forecheck: Brink of a Breakthrough

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Jan. 2 vs. Golden Knights

Postgame 5: Flyers Start Fast but Lose to Vegas, 5-2

5 Things: Flyers @ Vegas

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 31 vs. Sharks

Postgame 5: Flyers Close 2024 with 4-0 Win in San Jose

5 Things: Flyers @ Sharks

Highlights Beyond Highlights: December 28 & 29

Postgame 5: Flyers Sustain 5-4 Loss in LA

5 Things: Flyers @ Kings

Postgame 5: Flyers Down Ducks, 3-1

5 Things: Flyers vs. Ducks

Friday Forecheck: California, Here We Come

Postgame 5: Flyers Downed by Penguins, 7-3 

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 21 vs. Blue Jackets

Five Flyers Prospects to Play in World Junior Championship

Postgame 5: Tippett Tears Open Floodgates in 5-4 OT Win