Postgame 5: Flyers Settle for One Point in Toronto

71 Tyson Foerster - 27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink
74 Owen Tippett - 25 Ryan Poehling - 11 Travis Konecny
21 Scott Laughton - 48 Morgan Frost - 39 Matvei Michkov
86 Joel Farabee - 14 Sean Couturier - 19 Garnet Hathaway
6 Travis Sanheim - 8 Cam York
24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale
5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen
82 Ivan Fedotov
{35 Aleksei Kolosov]
PP1: Ristolainen, Foerster, Cates, Brink, Michkov
PP2: Drysdale,Tippett, Frost, Konecny, Farabee.
Scratches:15 Olle Lycksell (healthy), 77 Erik Johnson (healthy), 44 Nicolas Deslauriers (IR), 33 Samuel Ersson (lower body).
TURNING POINT
Chance at one end, goal at the other: That's how the game came to its conclusion during 3-on-3 overtime.
POSTGAME 5 ("5 Things" Revisited)
1. Balanced Flyers scoring: The Flyers only had two goals on this night but they had scoring opportunities from various spots in the lineup.
2. Between the pipes: In the battle of 6-foot-7 netminders, Fedotov and Hildeby both settled in as the game went along. Fedotov looked shaky early but increasingly looked more comfortable as regulation moved along.
3. Flyers special teams: The Flyers went 0-for-3 on the power play. They were 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.
4. Drysdale, Frost and Tippett: Defenseman Jamie Drysdale had some decent shifts in 17:13 of ice time. Center Morgan Frost had two shots on goal (two other attempts were blocked) but had a 3-for-13 night on faceoffs. Winger Owen Tippett had good jump but struggled to put shots on goal (one on net, five blocked attempts, two missed shot attempts).
5. Marner and Matthews: Marner had a shift where he dangled around several Flyers and put a shot on goal. He played 22:06 but did not record a point on this night. Team captain Matthews had two assists and won 13 of 17 faceoffs.