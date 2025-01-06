Postgame 5: Flyers Settle for One Point in Toronto

On the next shift, Matthew Knies (15th) scored his fourth goal in two games and quickly tied the score at 1-1. The sequence started with a Ryan Poehling turnover. Auston Matthews tipped a Chris Tanev shot and Knies potted the rebound at 4:02.

Ivan Fedotov made a point blank save to erase a Morgan Frost turnover from behind the net. At the other end, Hildeby made tough saves on Foerster and Nick Seeler.

Toronto took a 2-1 lead at 18:52. Fedotov left a rebound in the slot on a Steven Lorentz shot from distance. Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson poked it into the net for his second goal of the season. The assists went to Lorentz and Connor Dewar.

Three minutes into the second period, Tippett was called for hooking Dewar up near the Toronto player's gloves just inside the Philadelphia blueline. Knies came close to a power play goal near the doorstep before killing off the minor.

Tippett was tripped by Knies in the neutral zone at 8:57. The Flyers had a fair amount of offensive zone possession time but a Tanev block on Travis Konecny broke the momentum. However, very shortly after the power play expired, Sean Couturier made a cross-ice feed for a Scott Laughton slam-dunk (9th) at the back post. Ristolainen got the secondary helper for his second assist of the game at 11:08.

Second period shots on goal were 9-4 in the Flyers' favor. Through two periods, the Flyers held a 23-19 shot edge.

Early in the third period, Pacioretty landed a huge hit on Seeler. At 4:30, Willam Nylander had an open look near the net. Hathaway was elbowed by Max Domi at 5:13, putting the Flyers on their third power play. Once again, the Flyers were unable to capitalize.

Play settled into a very tight-checking style. Neither team was able to generate a shot on goal for a span of six-plus minutes. At 14:30, Brink created a chance for Foerster. With one minute left in the third period, Fedotov gloved down a Simon Benoit shot. Third period shots on goal were 7-6 Flyers (30-24 Flyers through regulation).

Playing in his first game since December 5, Ivan Fedotov stopped 22 of 25 shots. Toronto goalie Dennis Hildeby made 31 saves on 33 shots.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP