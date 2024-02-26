Postgame 5: Flyers Run Out of Comebacks in 7-6 Loss to Pens

Petersen stopped 25 of 32 shots, with two goals he'd have liked to have back. Jarry faced just 22 shots, stopping 16.

The Flyers were 1-for-5 on the power play. The Penguins were 2-for-4 with a shorthanded goal allowed.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

86 Joel Farabee - 14 Sean Couturier - 71 Tyson Foerser

74 Owen Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 89 Cam Atkinson

27 Noah Cates - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway

44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 21 Scott Laughton - 62 Olle Lycksell

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker

18 Marc Staal- 9 Jamie Drysdale

40 Cal Petersen

[33 Samuel Ersson]

TURNING POINT

There were many twists and turns to a game that seemed destined -- until late in the second period -- to be a blowout win for the Penguins. Ultimately, the biggest difference-maker was Crosby but Laughton was tremendous in a losing cause.

POSTGAME 5

1) The Flyers got off to a fast start in the first period. On the next shift after Sanheim scored, Hathaway had a chance near the net.

At 3:10, Malkin set up shop behind the Flyers' net and created havoc. Walker erased a scoring chance with a clutch shot block.

As the period progressed, the Penguins started to win the majority of puck battles. The Crosby rebound goal and Rust deflection did the damage on the scoreboard but the Penguins carried the play.

2) First period shots on goal were 11-7 Penguins. Shot attempts were 31-15 Penguins. Scoring chances were 19-3 Penguins per Natural Stat Trick. High-danger chances were 8-1 Penguins. Faceoffs were 9-8 Flyers led by Couturier's perfect 4-for-4. Sanheim blocked four shots and Seeler blocked a pair.

3) The Flyers got the start they wanted in the second period, not the least of which was Foerster's goal. But the first power play of the game was a momentum killer.

Lars Eller caught Frost with an accidental high stick deep in Pittsburgh territory and received a double minor at 1:52. The power play went nowhere, as the puck was repeatedly turned over on entry attempts or moments later. Finally, Frost took a slashing penalty to cancel out a Penguins shorthanded chance after turning the puck over on a lateral pass attempt high in the Pittsburgh zone. Time of the penalty was 4:14.

Pittsburgh pushed the play in the next few shifts after both teams went back to full strength. Sanheim took a tripping penalty at 10:12. Laughton blocked a Crosby shot attempt early in the kill. But Pittsburgh's Rust scored at 11:15 to restore a Pittsburgh lead.

Drysdale appeared to suffer an upper body injury at 11:54 on an open ice hit by Pittsburgh's Jansen Harkins as the Flyers' defenseman was bent over and reaching for the puck. Drysdale immediately went up the tunnel. Deslauriers received a roughing penalty as he went after the Penguin. Bemström scored at 13:38 for a 4-2 lead.

Philly's sudden late period outburst to make it a 4-4 deadlock sent the game to the third period up for grabs.

4) Second period shots on goal were 10-9 Penguins (21-16 Pittsburgh overall). Shot attempts were 24-19 Penguins (54-33 Pittsburgh overall). Scoring chances were 9-5 Pittsburgh (25-8 Pittsburgh overall). High-danger chances were 5-2 Penguins (14-4 Penguins overall). Faceoffs were 13-12 Flyers (22-20 Flyers overall).

5) At 1:46, Foerster got hit on the kneecap with a shot in the Pittsburgh zone. He required assistance to leave the ice. He returned, however, to assist on the York goal.

At 3:26, Malkin hooked Poehling in the Flyers D zone for a penalty. Laughton and Poehing had shots early and late in the man advantage. Pittsburgh made it 5-4 at 3:26 Rakell opened a 6-4 lead 8:38.

York and Letang traded off goals, as Pittsburgh took a 7-5 into the late minutes.

The Flyers pulled Petersen with 3:40 remaining. At 17:30, Laughton was tripped by Crosby as his skate was knocked out from behind. Philly skated 6-on-4. Foerster scored at 17:58.

Petersen was pulled again. Pitttsburgh iced the puck with 45 seconds remaining. The puck remained in the Penguins' end for the rest of the period, but the Flyers could not find an equalizer.

Third period shots on goal were 11-6 Penguins (32-22 Pittsburgh overall). Shot attempts were 24-17 Penguins (71-57 Penguins overall). Scoring chances were 11-5 Flyers (31-19 Pittsburgh overall). High-danger chances were 2-1 Flyers (16-6 Pittsburgh overall) according to Natural Stat Trick's calculations. Faceoffs were 10-9 Flyers (32-29 Flyers overall, led by Couturier's 9-for-13).