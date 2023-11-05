Postgame 5: Flyers Lose to LA, 5-0

The Philadelphia Flyers were shut out by the Los Angeles Kings, 5-0, at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening. LA scored twice in the first period, twice in the second and once in the third.



The Kings took a 1-0 lead at 14:32 of the first period on a goal off a bouncing puck. Adrian Kempe (4th goal of the season) got a piece of the puck ahead of Cam York and put it by Petersen. Quentin Byfield and Mikey Anderson earned the assists.



At 14:50, LA scored again to make it 2-0. A Matt Roy point shot was deflected into the net from the slot by Kopitar (6th). The assists went to Roy and Byfield.



LA opened a 3-0 lead at 16:01 on the power play. Arthur Kaliyev (3rd) fired home a shot from the slot, assisted by Byfield and Trevor Moore.



With 15.9 seconds remaining in the second period, Moore (6th) fired a shot between Travis Sanheim's legs from outside the left dot. The shot went through the five-hole of Petersen. The lone assist went to Kaliyev.



LA made it 5-0 at 6:32 of the third period. Blake Lizotte (3rd) fired a shot that went off goaltender Cal Petersen into the net. The assist went to Alex Laferriere.



Petersen made his first start as a Flyer. The former Kings goalie took the loss, stopping 25 of 30 shots. Cam Talbot, who briefly played for the Flyers in 2018-19, earned the win for LA. Talbot stopped all 25 shots he faced.



The Flyers went 0-for-4 on the power play. The Kings were 1-for-5.



FLYERS STARTING LINEUP



74 Owen Tippett- 27 Noah Cates - 89 Cam Atkinson

86 Joel Farabee - 21 Scott Laughton - 10 Bobby Brink

11 Travis Konecny - 48 Morgan Frost - 71 Tyson Foerster

44 Nick Deslauriers- 25 Ryan Poehling- Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler- 26 Sean Walker

5 Egor Zamula - 37 Louie Belpedio

40 Cal Petersen

[33 Samuel Ersson]



TURNING POINT



Los Angeles struck twice 18 seconds apart to grab a 2-0 lead in the first period, and never looked back. The Flyers had chances to get back into the game on the power play. The possession time was good but they were not able to capitalize on their chances.



POSTGAME 5



1) Petersen did a split to make the game's first save as he stopped Kevin Fiala. Shots were 4-2 Kings when Zamula was called for hooking Adrian Kempe at 3:57 The Flyers killed off the game's first penalty in good shape.



Through 11:03, shots on goal were 6-5 LA as Kempe was called for a high-sticking minor on York. The Flyers went to their first power play. Philly had some offensive zone possession time, including winning the first faceoff and later generating a clean entry after a clear, but no meaningful scoring chances ensued.



Foerster had a scoring chance at the net on a good setup by Laughton in the waning seconds of the first period.



2) First period shots on goal were 13-11 in the Flyers' favor. Shot attempts were 18-16 Kings. Scoring chances were 11-6 LA with 6-3 high-danger edge to the Kings. Faceoffs were 12-10 LA, led by Pierre-Luc Dubois (4-for-4).



3) Hathaway landed a big body check early in the second period. At 3:12, the Kings were called for too many men on the ice. The Flyers had extensive puck possession but only one shot on goal (a close-range tip on net by Frost).



The Flyers went back to the power play at 6:24. This power play failed to generate much of anything.



Tippett gained the blueline and fired a heavy shot off as he was joined on an attack by Frost on the left side. The shot attempt hit the post. By this point, the Flyers had juggled line combinations,



At 12:59. Nick Seeler was called for a high-sticking minor at the LA blueline. Late in the kill, the Flyers had a 2-on-1 shorthanded rush. Puck-carrier Cates elected to shoot. Talbot made the save.



At 15:13, York took a delay of game penalty, sending the puck well over the glass from the defensive zone. The Flyers paid the price on Kaliyev's power play goal.



The Flyers went back to another power play at 16:34. Talbot fought off a partially screened Atkinson shot along the way.



LA's two late second period goals blew the game open.



4) Second period shots on goal were 11-8 LA (22-21 Kings overall). Shot attempts were 23-22 Flyers (41-41 overall). Scoring chances were 10-10 (22-18 overall for LA). High-danger chances were 7-3 Kings (14-7 Kings overall). Faceoffs were 9-9 (21-19 Kings overall).



5) Cam York did not take a shift in the third period. At 5:38, there was a scrum behind the Philly net after a whistle. No penalties ensued.



Laughton was called for a holding penalty at 11:39. LA hit the post.



Third period shots were 8-3 LA, 30-24 Kings for the game.